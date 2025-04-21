Latest Tech News How To How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

How to use ChatGPT to colourise old black-and-white images: Step-by-step guide

Want to bring your old black-and-white photos to life? Discover how ChatGPT can help colourise your vintage images without losing their authenticity. Here's how.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 21 2025, 15:40 IST
Here’s how to use ChatGPT to colourise your old black and white photos with these simple steps. (Pexels (left), AI generated (right))

Have you ever thought of giving life to those old black and white pictures of your loved ones, or even just want to give your creative sketch a colourful touch without giving an extra effort? Don't worry, ChatGPT can help you transform old black-and-white photos into vibrant colour images. With the help of advanced AI tools, this process has become simpler and more accessible.

ChatGPT image tools will allow you to upload black-and-white photographs and guide the AI to colourise them with precision. Unlike basic filters or general apps, this trick gives you more control over key details, such as skin tones, clothing colours, and background shades. The AI processes the image and closely follows your instructions, making sure the photo maintains its natural textures, contrast, and lighting. Without further ado, here's how to use ChatGPT to colourise your old black and white images.

How It Works

To begin, first upload the black-and-white photo into ChatGPT. The Chatgpt will apply your instructions to ensure that it preserves the photo's original details while adding realistic colours. For example, it will carefully adjust skin tones, clothing, and backgrounds to match the historical accuracy of the photo.

To help you and make the process easy, here's an effective prompt to apply when uploading an image:

ChatGPT Prompt:

"Turn this old black and white photo into a colour version. Keep skin tones, eye colour, and lighting as close to real life as possible. Keep the original look and feel of the photo without making it look artificial. If the photo shows a place or street, use natural colours for the sky, trees, clothes, and buildings. Try to keep the details clear and avoid making the colours too bright or fake. It should look like a real colour photo, and it should not look like an edited or AI-generated”

ChatGPT to Colourise Old Black and White Images: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Upload the Photo

Click on the image icon in the chat window and upload your old black and white photo.

Tip: If possible scan the image with the help of a printer or click it with the best camera/ phone to get the best results.

Step 2: Add the Command Prompt

Paste the detailed prompt into the chat window to guide the AI in colourising the photo according to your instructions.

Once finished, download the image and compare the AI-coloured version with the original one to see if the image has been generated according to your preferences and hasn't lost its authenticity, and if not, try again by tweaking the prompt.

