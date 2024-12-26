How to use ‘Circle to Search’ on your Android mobile- Full guide

Google's Circle to Search feature provides a quick and easy way to search directly from your Android phone's screen. Whether it's identifying objects in a photo, translating text, or looking up additional information, this tool makes it simpler to find what you need without interrupting your current activity.

What Is Circle to Search?

Circle to Search lets users select text or images on their screen and perform a Google search instantly. The feature works seamlessly within any app, allowing for fast lookups without needing to switch between apps or copy content.

How to Activate Circle to Search

To activate Circle to Search, the process varies depending on the navigation settings of your phone:

For 3-Button Navigation: Long press the Home button.

Long press the Home button. For Gesture Navigation: Long press the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

Upon activation, a search bar will appear at the bottom, and a selection overlay will allow you to choose the content you wish to search for.

How to Use Circle to Search

Activate the Feature: Long press the Home button or navigation bar, depending on your phone's settings. Highlight or Circle: Use your finger to highlight or circle the text or image you want to search. Review Search Results: The search bar will display the selected content. Swipe up to view the results. Refine Your Search: If needed, modify your query in the search bar for more specific results.

Common Uses of Circle to Search

Circle to Search offers a variety of practical uses:

Object Identification: When browsing images or watching videos, circle an object to gather more information. For instance, highlight a flower to learn about its species or a product to find reviews.

When browsing images or watching videos, circle an object to gather more information. For instance, highlight a flower to learn about its species or a product to find reviews. Text Translation: Highlight foreign text to get an instant translation.

Highlight foreign text to get an instant translation. Online Shopping: Use the tool to compare prices or discover similar products while shopping.

Use the tool to compare prices or discover similar products while shopping. Contextual Information: If you come across an unfamiliar term or topic, highlight it for additional context and information.

If you come across an unfamiliar term or topic, highlight it for additional context and information. Media Discovery: Circle to Search can also help identify songs, movie scenes, or actors from videos.

Why Circle to Search Is Valuable

Circle to Search improves multitasking by allowing users to search directly from their current screen, making the process faster and more convenient. Instead of saving images or copying text for later searches, you can instantly find the information you need.

How to Check Availability

Circle to Search is available on select Android devices. Ensure your phone is updated to the latest software version to access the feature. Alternatively, Google Lens offers similar functionality, allowing users to interact with their screen to identify objects, translate text, and search for information from images. Google Lens works as a standalone tool through the Google app or camera, while Circle to Search is more integrated into Android's navigation system.