Latest Tech News How To How to use ‘Circle to Search’ on your Android mobile- Full guide

How to use ‘Circle to Search’ on your Android mobile- Full guide

Know how to use Google’s Circle to Search on your Android phone to quickly find information by selecting text or images directly from your screen.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 14:17 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 Series introduces Circle to Search: Streamlining in-app searches with AI integration
How to use Circle to Search feature
1/6 1. Google Pixel 8 Series Implementation: The Circle to Search feature, initially on Samsung Galaxy S24, is now seamlessly integrated into Google Pixel 8 series smartphones. Users can perform searches within apps by circling, scribbling, or highlighting content for added convenience.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Multisearch Tool Enhancement: Circle to Search builds upon Google's multisearch tool, combining image and text queries. Notably, generative AI enables real-time searches within Android apps without transferring images, enhancing the overall user experience.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. In-app Search Initiation: Users can initiate searches within any app by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. This eliminates the need to transfer images or screenshots to the Google app, streamlining the search process for increased efficiency.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Global Rollout and Accessibility: While the global availability of Circle to Search on Google Pixel 8 devices may not be instantaneous, users worldwide, including in countries like Australia, Canada, and the United States, have reported successful access. The feature underscores Google's commitment to enhancing search experiences globally.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Variable Activation Methods: Activation methods for Circle to Search vary, with some users reporting no prerequisite for specific updates. While a server-side switch seems to enable the feature for many, others have indicated that a Google app update from the Play Store facilitated access, highlighting variability in the rollout.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Evolutionary Step in Integrated Search: Circle to Search represents an evolutionary step, streamlining the search process compared to traditional methods. Users no longer need to partially exit an app to initiate a search, aligning with Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction and search capabilities within the Android ecosystem.   (unsplash)
How to use Circle to Search feature
icon View all Images
Know how to quickly search text or images on your Android phone using Google's Circle to Search. (Google)

Google's Circle to Search feature provides a quick and easy way to search directly from your Android phone's screen. Whether it's identifying objects in a photo, translating text, or looking up additional information, this tool makes it simpler to find what you need without interrupting your current activity.

What Is Circle to Search?

Circle to Search lets users select text or images on their screen and perform a Google search instantly. The feature works seamlessly within any app, allowing for fast lookups without needing to switch between apps or copy content.

Also read: Top 5 meme generators to create hilarious and creative memes for any occasion

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Activate Circle to Search

To activate Circle to Search, the process varies depending on the navigation settings of your phone:

  • For 3-Button Navigation: Long press the Home button.
  • For Gesture Navigation: Long press the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

Upon activation, a search bar will appear at the bottom, and a selection overlay will allow you to choose the content you wish to search for.

How to Use Circle to Search

  1. Activate the Feature: Long press the Home button or navigation bar, depending on your phone's settings.
  2. Highlight or Circle: Use your finger to highlight or circle the text or image you want to search.
  3. Review Search Results: The search bar will display the selected content. Swipe up to view the results.
  4. Refine Your Search: If needed, modify your query in the search bar for more specific results.

Also read: How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways

Common Uses of Circle to Search

Circle to Search offers a variety of practical uses:

  • Object Identification: When browsing images or watching videos, circle an object to gather more information. For instance, highlight a flower to learn about its species or a product to find reviews.
  • Text Translation: Highlight foreign text to get an instant translation.
  • Online Shopping: Use the tool to compare prices or discover similar products while shopping.
  • Contextual Information: If you come across an unfamiliar term or topic, highlight it for additional context and information.
  • Media Discovery: Circle to Search can also help identify songs, movie scenes, or actors from videos.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

Why Circle to Search Is Valuable

Circle to Search improves multitasking by allowing users to search directly from their current screen, making the process faster and more convenient. Instead of saving images or copying text for later searches, you can instantly find the information you need.

Also read: How to scan QR codes on your phone without needing another device or app: Step-by-step guide

How to Check Availability

Circle to Search is available on select Android devices. Ensure your phone is updated to the latest software version to access the feature. Alternatively, Google Lens offers similar functionality, allowing users to interact with their screen to identify objects, translate text, and search for information from images. Google Lens works as a standalone tool through the Google app or camera, while Circle to Search is more integrated into Android's navigation system.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 14:17 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets