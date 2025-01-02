How to use Flipkart SuperCoins to get fee OTT subscriptions of popular platforms: Step-by-step guide

OTT subscriptions often come with a price tag, but there's an easy way to access popular services like Zee5, Sony LIV, and more without paying full price. Flipkart offers a simple method to score free or discounted subscriptions using its unique SuperCoin rewards system. Here's a guide on how to take advantage of this offer.

Steps to Unlock Free OTT Subscriptions on Flipkart

1. Open Flipkart and Access SuperCoins

Start by launching the Flipkart app or website. On the homepage, tap the SuperCoin option, where you can see the total number of coins you've earned.

2. Choose Your OTT Subscription

Look for the banner that says "Get Free OTT Subscriptions." Click on it, and you'll find a range of available OTT platforms, such as Sony LIV, Zee5, Times Prime Premium Pack, Gaana, and OTT Play. Some subscriptions require only SuperCoins, while others might need you to pay a portion of the subscription fee in addition to using your coins.

3. Get Your Coupon Code

Select the OTT subscription you want. After you click on the "Use Coin" option, a coupon code will be generated and saved in the 'My Rewards' section of your Flipkart account.

4. Redeem the Coupon on the OTT Platform

Head to the website of your chosen OTT service. Sign in with your mobile number, navigate to the mega menu, and select "Activate Offer." Here, apply the coupon code to claim your subscription.

6. Complete Payment If Required

For some platforms, while SuperCoins cover a major portion, you'll still need to pay part of the subscription fee. After applying your coupon, pay the reduced amount, and your subscription is activated.

Beyond entertainment, Flipkart SuperCoins offer more benefits, such as discounts on a variety of products and services across the platform. By using your SuperCoins wisely, you can enjoy exclusive deals while saving money.

