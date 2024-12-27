How to use Meta AI for smarter interactions on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Meta is bringing a new layer of efficiency and creativity to WhatsApp conversations with its AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI. Available in select countries, including India, this feature aims to enhance user interactions by offering smarter, more seamless communication.

Developed by Meta, the parent company behind WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, Meta AI leverages the Llama 3 language model. It can perform tasks such as answering questions, generating text content, creating images from descriptions, and assisting with translation and summarisation.

Also read: Apple launches limited edition AirTag in Japan to mark Year of the Snake celebration- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Currently accessible in English across regions like India, the United States, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and Australia, Meta AI is expanding globally. The tool is fully integrated within WhatsApp, ensuring user privacy by processing only direct messages.

How to Use Meta AI: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Open WhatsApp

Launch the app on your Android or iOS device.

2. Find the Meta AI Icon

On Android, the Meta AI icon appears above the "new chat" button. For iOS users, it is located at the top of the screen within the inbox.

3. Start a Chat

Click the Meta AI icon to open a dedicated chat window.

4. Ask Your Questions

Type any question or request. Meta AI can handle a wide variety of queries.

5. Generate Images

To create images, type "Imagine" followed by a description of the image. For example:

"Imagine a sunset over a snowy mountain."

"Imagine a futuristic city with flying cars."

Also read: Bluesky launches 'Trending Topics' feature for desktop and mobile users: Here's how it works

Within seconds, Meta AI will generate the image based on your description.

How to Use Meta AI in Group Chats

Meta AI also supports group chats. By typing "@" and selecting Meta AI from the dropdown menu, users can interact with the chatbot. Its responses are visible to all participants and adapt to the conversation's context, making it ideal for collaborative tasks.

Meta AI Features

Meta AI provides instant answers to factual queries and creative assistance, such as generating poems, song lyrics, short stories, and scripts. It can also assist with translation, summarisation, and custom image creation.

Also read: Apple seeks to defend Google's billion-dollar payments in search case

Privacy and Safety

Meta AI only processes messages directly addressed to it, ensuring privacy for other conversations. Clear prompts enhance its effectiveness, while group chat interactions remain contextually relevant.

With Meta AI, WhatsApp users can now engage in smarter, more productive conversations while ensuring their privacy remains intact.