How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones: Easy guide

If you're a WhatsApp user and happen to own multiple phones, you might want to use the same WhatsApp account on all your devices simultaneously. What do you do? Well, WhatsApp offers a rather easy way to log into the same account on multiple devices using the Linked Devices feature, which can be accessed directly from the WhatsApp app. The process is straightforward, but there are some things worth remembering. Read on to know how this process works.

Also Read: WhatsApp brings major video calling overhaul: 4 new features you should check out

How to log in on another Android phone or iPhone using the Linked Devices feature

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your primary phone.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner of the screen and select Linked Devices.

Step 3: You will see an option to Link a Device. Tap on it, and a QR scanner will open.

Step 4: On your secondary phone, install the WhatsApp app and open it.

Step 5: Here's where it gets slightly tricky. If you're using a separate number on your secondary phone, you'll want to avoid logging in with that number. Instead, when WhatsApp prompts you to log in using a number, do the following:

Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner. Select the option Link as a Companion Device.

Step 6: Your secondary phone will generate a QR code. Use the QR scanner on your primary phone to scan the code. Once the QR code is scanned, your chats will load, and you'll be able to view them on your secondary phone as well.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Amazon: How to get an ₹8,870 discount on the 256GB model

How to link WhatsApp on a laptop

You can use the Linked Devices feature to link your WhatsApp account to a laptop as well. Follow these steps:

Open web.whatsapp.com on your laptop. You will see a QR code on the screen. On your primary WhatsApp device, open the Linked Devices tab. Tap on Link Device and scan the QR code displayed on your laptop.

Also Read: 5 scary sci-fi movies on AI that you must watch in 2024