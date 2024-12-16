Latest Tech News How To How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones: Easy guide

How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones: Easy guide

WhatsApp offers a rather easy way to log into the same account on multiple devices using the Linked Devices feature. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 12:11 IST
How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones: Easy guide
How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones (Pexels)

If you're a WhatsApp user and happen to own multiple phones, you might want to use the same WhatsApp account on all your devices simultaneously. What do you do? Well, WhatsApp offers a rather easy way to log into the same account on multiple devices using the Linked Devices feature, which can be accessed directly from the WhatsApp app. The process is straightforward, but there are some things worth remembering. Read on to know how this process works.

How to log in on another Android phone or iPhone using the Linked Devices feature

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your primary phone.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner of the screen and select Linked Devices.

Step 3: You will see an option to Link a Device. Tap on it, and a QR scanner will open.

Step 4: On your secondary phone, install the WhatsApp app and open it.

Step 5: Here's where it gets slightly tricky. If you're using a separate number on your secondary phone, you'll want to avoid logging in with that number. Instead, when WhatsApp prompts you to log in using a number, do the following:

  1. Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner.
  2. Select the option Link as a Companion Device.

Step 6: Your secondary phone will generate a QR code. Use the QR scanner on your primary phone to scan the code. Once the QR code is scanned, your chats will load, and you'll be able to view them on your secondary phone as well. 

How to link WhatsApp on a laptop

You can use the Linked Devices feature to link your WhatsApp account to a laptop as well. Follow these steps:

  1. Open web.whatsapp.com on your laptop. You will see a QR code on the screen.
  2. On your primary WhatsApp device, open the Linked Devices tab.
  3. Tap on Link Device and scan the QR code displayed on your laptop.

