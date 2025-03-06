Latest Tech News How To ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand – know when and where to watch online in the US

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand – know when and where to watch online in the US

India vs New Zealand: The stage is set for an exciting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Know the venue, match timings and when and where to stream it online.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 06 2025, 10:07 IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final
India vs New Zealand: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set for March 9 in Dubai. (PTI)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set for its grand finale, with India taking on New Zealand. After a thrilling tournament, both teams have secured their place in the final match. India advanced to the finale after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal, showcasing a dominant performance. Meanwhile, New Zealand booked their spot by defeating South Africa by 50 runs in their semifinal match.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Match Details

  • Date: March 9, 2025
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE
  • Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST
  • Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

The final match will take place on March 9, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. This game promises to be an exciting encounter, with India and New Zealand looking to claim the prestigious title. India has already defeated New Zealand in the group stages of the tournament, but the final presents an entirely new challenge. The last time these two teams met in a Champions Trophy final was in 2000, when the tournament was known as the ICC Knock-Out trophy.

Also read: Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Teams in the Final

  • India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Where to Watch Online

  • Live Telecast: The final match will be available for live viewing on the Star Sports Network in India. International audiences can catch the action through official ICC broadcasting partners.
  • Live Streaming: In India, fans can stream the match via the JioCinema app and Hotstar website. Other countries will have access through their respective platforms, including Sky Sports in the UK and Willow TV in the USA.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

How to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live in the USA

Cricket fans in the USA can tune into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through multiple platforms. Willow TV is the official broadcaster for cricket events in the region, offering both live TV broadcasts and online streaming. Subscribers can catch all the live action on their televisions or stream matches via Willow TV's digital service, accessible on smartphones, tablets, and computers. A subscription is required, available through the Willow TV website.

Additionally, Fubo TV offers another option for viewing the tournament. Fans can watch the matches live on their TV or stream on mobile devices using the Fubo TV app, which is available for both iOS and Android. A stable internet connection is recommended for the best experience.

Also read: Daredevil: Born Again: Know US release date, time, and where to watch it online

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs (Predicted)

  • India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
  • New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke

India's ICC Champions Trophy Final Record

India has previously won the Champions Trophy twice. Their first victory came in 2002, when they shared the title with Sri Lanka due to rain interruptions. In 2013, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India claimed the title with a memorable win over England. The team will now aim to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy victory in the 2025 edition.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 10:07 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades
upcoming games 2025

GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025
GTA Online DLC

New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets