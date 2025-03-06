ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India vs New Zealand – know when and where to watch online in the US

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set for its grand finale, with India taking on New Zealand. After a thrilling tournament, both teams have secured their place in the final match. India advanced to the finale after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal, showcasing a dominant performance. Meanwhile, New Zealand booked their spot by defeating South Africa by 50 runs in their semifinal match.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Match Details

Date: March 9, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE

Toss Timing: 2:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

The final match will take place on March 9, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE. This game promises to be an exciting encounter, with India and New Zealand looking to claim the prestigious title. India has already defeated New Zealand in the group stages of the tournament, but the final presents an entirely new challenge. The last time these two teams met in a Champions Trophy final was in 2000, when the tournament was known as the ICC Knock-Out trophy.

Also read: Mozilla revises Firefox terms again after backlash over data ownership and privacy concerns

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Teams in the Final

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Where to Watch Online

Live Telecast: The final match will be available for live viewing on the Star Sports Network in India. International audiences can catch the action through official ICC broadcasting partners.

The final match will be available for live viewing on the Star Sports Network in India. International audiences can catch the action through official ICC broadcasting partners. Live Streaming: In India, fans can stream the match via the JioCinema app and Hotstar website. Other countries will have access through their respective platforms, including Sky Sports in the UK and Willow TV in the USA.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

How to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live in the USA

Cricket fans in the USA can tune into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through multiple platforms. Willow TV is the official broadcaster for cricket events in the region, offering both live TV broadcasts and online streaming. Subscribers can catch all the live action on their televisions or stream matches via Willow TV's digital service, accessible on smartphones, tablets, and computers. A subscription is required, available through the Willow TV website.

Additionally, Fubo TV offers another option for viewing the tournament. Fans can watch the matches live on their TV or stream on mobile devices using the Fubo TV app, which is available for both iOS and Android. A stable internet connection is recommended for the best experience.

Also read: Daredevil: Born Again: Know US release date, time, and where to watch it online

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs (Predicted)

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke

India's ICC Champions Trophy Final Record

India has previously won the Champions Trophy twice. Their first victory came in 2002, when they shared the title with Sri Lanka due to rain interruptions. In 2013, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India claimed the title with a memorable win over England. The team will now aim to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy victory in the 2025 edition.