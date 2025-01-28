Latest Tech News How To Identity OTT release: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan's gripping thriller to stream online on…

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 13:06 IST
Identity will be available in four languages, making it accessible to an even broader viewership.

Identity, a much-anticipated Malayalam psychological thriller starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is all set to premiere on Zee5 on January 31, 2025. After a successful theatrical run starting January 2, the film is now being made available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, broadening its reach to a global audience. With its multi-language release, Identity will be accessible in four languages, ensuring that fans across India can enjoy this intense cinematic experience.

A Powerful Collaboration: Akhil Paul and Anas Khan Reunite

Directed by the talented duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity marks their second collaboration after the success of their 2020 crime thriller Forensic, which also featured Tovino Thomas. In Identity, the filmmakers delve into the world of psychological thrills, with Tovino and Trisha sharing the screen for the first time. Their much-awaited on-screen pairing has already generated buzz, as audiences eagerly anticipate the chemistry between the two stars.

The film's plot revolves around emotions, justice, and mystery, making it a captivating watch. As the story unfolds, viewers can expect a complex narrative that explores the darker aspects of human nature.

Stunning Locations and Cinematic Appeal

Shot across visually stunning locations such as Ernakulam, Bengaluru, Mauritius, and Coimbatore, Identity promises to be a feast for the eyes. The breathtaking landscapes and atmospheric settings further elevate the suspenseful narrative, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

Tovino Thomas Discusses the Role

Tovino Thomas has opened up about the challenges and rewards of his character in Identity, describing the role as one of the most demanding of his career. The actor said that the film delves into complex emotions, human relationships, and the pursuit of justice. "It's been an exhilarating challenge to play this role, and I'm excited for audiences to experience the twists and surprises that unfold in this psychological thriller," Tovino shared.

An Ensemble Cast That Elevates the Story

Alongside Tovino and Trisha, Identity features a talented ensemble cast, including Mamtha Mohandas, Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Reba Monica John. Each actor adds depth to the narrative, portraying a range of characters that contribute to the film's intricate story.

A Psychological Thriller Not to Miss

Identity stands out as a cerebral thriller, skilfully balancing suspense, action, and emotional depth. With its unpredictable twists and powerful performances, the film is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The wide-reaching release on Zee5 makes Identity a significant addition to the growing repertoire of genre-defying Malayalam films.

As the premiere date draws closer, anticipation continues to build, and Identity is poised to make a lasting impact on both Malayalam cinema and global streaming audiences.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 13:06 IST
