    IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Live streaming: When and Where to watch Live Match Online, TV

    India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network channels and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 16:42 IST
    India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Ravindra Jadeja was in sparkling form for the Men in Blue as his career-best haul of 7 for 42 led India towards victory. India now leads the four-match Test series 2-0 and will be hoping to get another victory over the Aussies in the upcoming 3rd test match.

    The Border-Gavaskar series first began in 1996 and ever since has been one of the most exciting series that has given the fans many memorable moments to cherish.

    Both teams will be hoping to win the 3rd test match which is all set to take place on March 1.

    Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test be played?

    The match will be hosted at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India. The match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

    When will the India vs Australia 3rd test be played?

    India vs Australia 3rd Test Streaming will be broadcast on March 1 at 9:30 am IST. India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

    Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

    India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: Watch test match online

    India vs Australia 3rd Test will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

    The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 16:42 IST
