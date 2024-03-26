Inspector Rishi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s crime series online

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Looking for a thrilling horror and crime drama series that can keep you hooked for hours? Then a new Tamil web series named Inspector Rishi is all set to make its OTT debut soon. The month of March has been exciting in terms of exciting OTT releases. Now as we get ready to enter April, we are expecting more such web series and movies to stream online. Inspector Rishi is one such spine-chilling tale that you can binge-watch in one go as the suspense and horror will keep you glued to your device. Know more about the Tamil web series here.

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

The new Tamil web series is a perfect blend of horror, crime, and drama which makes it worth watching once it starts to premiere on the OTT platform. The series stars Naveen Chandra in the leading role and it also features Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel, and others in crucial roles.

The web series is expected to come with ten episodes in which Inspector Rishi will unfold the murder mystery with revolves around supernatural occurrences. To know how the mysteries unfold, watch Inspector Rishi and how he solves the case by fighting supernatural beings and emerging crime. The good news is that you can stream Inspector Rishi online from the comfort of your home.

Inspector Rishi OTT release: When and where to watch

Inspector Rishi will make its OTT debut on March 29, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform made the official announcement by sharing an X post with the release date. The post said, “the laws of state don't bind the supernatural! #InspectorRishiOnPrime, Mar 29.” Add this gripping Tamil web series to your weekend OTT watchlist and binge-watch the entire series in one day.

However, note that to stream content on Amazon Prime video, you will have to opt for its monthly or yearly subscription plan.

