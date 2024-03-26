 Inspector Rishi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s crime series online | How-to
Home How To Inspector Rishi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s crime series online

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naveen Chandra’s crime series online

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Check out when and where you can watch this Horror and crime series online on the OTT platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2024, 09:51 IST
Icon
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
Inspector Rishi OTT
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
Inspector Rishi OTT
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
Inspector Rishi OTT
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
Inspector Rishi OTT
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
Inspector Rishi OTT
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
Inspector Rishi OTT
icon View all Images
Inspector Rishi OTT release date is out! Know when to stream the series online. (Prime video/ X)

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Looking for a thrilling horror and crime drama series that can keep you hooked for hours? Then a new Tamil web series named Inspector Rishi is all set to make its OTT debut soon. The month of March has been exciting in terms of exciting OTT releases. Now as we get ready to enter April, we are expecting more such web series and movies to stream online. Inspector Rishi is one such spine-chilling tale that you can binge-watch in one go as the suspense and horror will keep you glued to your device. Know more about the Tamil web series here.

Inspector Rishi OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

The new Tamil web series is a perfect blend of horror, crime, and drama which makes it worth watching once it starts to premiere on the OTT platform. The series stars Naveen Chandra in the leading role and it also features Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel, and others in crucial roles.

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases this week: Lal Salaam, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more to watch online

The web series is expected to come with ten episodes in which Inspector Rishi will unfold the murder mystery with revolves around supernatural occurrences. To know how the mysteries unfold, watch Inspector Rishi and how he solves the case by fighting supernatural beings and emerging crime. The good news is that you can stream Inspector Rishi online from the comfort of your home.

Also read: Oppenheimer OTT release

Inspector Rishi OTT release: When and where to watch

Inspector Rishi will make its OTT debut on March 29, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform made the official announcement by sharing an X post with the release date. The post said, “the laws of state don't bind the supernatural! #InspectorRishiOnPrime, Mar 29.” Add this gripping Tamil web series to your weekend OTT watchlist and binge-watch the entire series in one day.

Also read: Fighter OTT release

However, note that to stream content on Amazon Prime video, you will have to opt for its monthly or yearly subscription plan.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 09:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray
GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets