Home How To iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Finally! You can enable web app notifications on your iPhone. Here’s how to do it in simple steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 17:07 IST
Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
image caption
1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
iOS 16
4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
iPhone
View all Images
Did you updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.4 version? Try this amazing feature now. (Pexels)

Apple is gearing up to announce iOS 17. It is expected to be unveiled during the WWDC 2023 event, which is scheduled for June 5. What will it have for your iPhone is a secret so far. However, if your iPhone is running on iOS 16 update, then know there are several reasons to update to the latest iOS 16.4 version. It has a bunch of exciting features for you. From new emojis for messages, Voice isolation mode for phone calls, duplicate album detection tool improvement, and better crash detection on iPhone 14 series to web app notifications.

What are web app notifications? This has been a long-awaited feature, and Apple has finally rolled it out to your iPhones. With this update, you can approve push notification requests from web apps that require direct user interaction. Once accepted, these notifications will appear like regular notifications from other iOS apps. In simpler words, you will be able to add a web page to your home screen as a shortcut. The web page push notification will work exactly like the Mac.

Plus, the update lets developers send you notifications from web apps, giving your iPhone more of a Mac-like experience. It will also keep you updated with all the information that you want to receive from your favourite selected websites. Wondering how to use it? Here's a quick step-by-step guide for you to enable Web app notifications on your iPhone after updating it to iOS 16.4.

How to enable Web app notification on your iPhone

Step 1:

First of all, open the Safari web browser. 
Step 2:

Now you need to type in a website which comes with a web app. 
Step 3:

Here, tap the Share button.
Step 4:

Now just scroll down and you will find the Add to Home Screen option.
Step 5:

Just tap on it and Add it to your iPhone’s home screen. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 17:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets