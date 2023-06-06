Home How To iOS 17 Live Sticker will change the way you chat! Here is how it will work

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 12:31 IST
Know how to use this IOS 17 live sticker feature, which will come soon to your iPhones. (Apple)
Know how to use this IOS 17 live sticker feature, which will come soon to your iPhones. (Apple)

Have you ever tried the iOS 16 feature that lifts an object from the background of an image taken through an iPhone? Yes, that feature is going to get an important update with iOS 17! Apple has previewed iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote and the new OS upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages. Among these, iMessage is set to get even more new enhancements and feature updates to change the way you chat! One of the highlighted features is the Live Stickers.

As the name suggests, you will be simply able to create stickers by lifting subjects from photos. Interesting, you can make it interactive while bringing life to them! Here is how it will work.

iOS 17 Live Sticker feature: How to use

  • As soon as the iOS 17 update rolls out to your iPhone, you will get an option to cut and lift the subject from the background of the photos and turn it into a Live Sticker.
  • All you need to do is hold on to the subject, such as a cat in a photo and it will provide you with an option “Add Sticker.” Tap on it.
  • After that, it will automatically be added to your sticker tray.
  • Here, you will get an option to add effects to make it more interactive.
  • And that's all! You will get these stickers added to a new drawer in the keyboard that puts all of the stickers in one place for easier access across iOS. You can share it with your friends and family.

More iOS 17 features for Messages

Apart from this, there is an expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap to display iMessage apps giving Messages a sleeker look. Also, while sending an audio message, it will be transcribed automatically with iOS 17.

Messages also has a new Check In, a safety feature to notify a family member or friend that the user has made it to the destination safely. Once a user starts a Check In, an automatic notification will be sent to their designated friend or family member as soon as the user reaches their destination. In case the user is not making any progress towards their destination, helpful details like the device's location, battery level, and cell service status will be temporarily shared with the chosen contacts.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 12:31 IST
