iOS 17 update for iPhone will keep your loved ones safe; Check out Check In mode

Apple rolled out iOS 17 update in September along with the launch of iPhone 15 models. Now, the update is available for all eligible iPhone devices. The iOS 17 update includes various new features that have captured users' attention and one of them is the new “Check In” feature. This iPhone feature enables users to quickly confirm if their friends or family members are where they are supposed to be as per their schedule for the day. Know more about the useful iOS 17 feature here.

iPhone Check In feature

The iPhone Check In feature is available in the newer version of Apple's Messages app. According to the Apple support blog, the feature helps users send notifications automatically that they have arrived at the desired location. You can also customize the information they can access if your Check In isn't successful. This feature automatically detects your arrival and shares information such as your location, battery, and signal strength with your contacts, as per your chosen shared settings. Interesting? Know how you can enable the Check In feature on your iPhone.

How to send a Check In

First, go to the Messages app on your iPhone.

Choose a recipient, or select an existing conversation.

Now click on the plus button and then tap on “More”.

Now, tap the “Check In” button and edit the given options according to your preferences.

Fill in the “when I Arrive” and specify the “time”.

Furthermore, you can also customize the details you want to share with your friends and family when your iPhone detects something unusual. Note that if your service is interrupted or your iPhone turns off, your Check In recipient might receive a notification either earlier or later.

How to customize your data sharing information

Go to “Settings” and navigate to “Messages”

Click Check In Data at the bottom of the page.

Select the details you wish to share if your Check In doesn't go as anticipated: When I Arrive: Share your current location, network signal and battery details of your iPhone and Apple Watch. Then, choose “Full” to share the route you've taken.

