Icon
Home How To iOS 17 update for iPhone will keep your loved ones safe; Check out Check In mode

iOS 17 update for iPhone will keep your loved ones safe; Check out Check In mode

The iOS 17 update has a great iPhone feature called Check In that enables users to keep track of the safety of their friends and family. Know how the feature works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 10:01 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
iPhone 13
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 13
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
iPhone 13
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
iPhone 13
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 13
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
iPhone 13
icon View all Images
Use the iPhone Check In feature to keep your loved ones safe. (Unsplash)

Apple rolled out iOS 17 update in September along with the launch of iPhone 15 models. Now, the update is available for all eligible iPhone devices. The iOS 17 update includes various new features that have captured users' attention and one of them is the new “Check In” feature. This iPhone feature enables users to quickly confirm if their friends or family members are where they are supposed to be as per their schedule for the day. Know more about the useful iOS 17 feature here.

iPhone Check In feature

The iPhone Check In feature is available in the newer version of Apple's Messages app. According to the Apple support blog, the feature helps users send notifications automatically that they have arrived at the desired location. You can also customize the information they can access if your Check In isn't successful. This feature automatically detects your arrival and shares information such as your location, battery, and signal strength with your contacts, as per your chosen shared settings. Interesting? Know how you can enable the Check In feature on your iPhone.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to send a Check In

  • First, go to the Messages app on your iPhone.
  • Choose a recipient, or select an existing conversation.
  • Now click on the plus button and then tap on “More”.
  • Now, tap the “Check In” button and edit the given options according to your preferences.
  • Fill in the “when I Arrive” and specify the “time”.

Furthermore, you can also customize the details you want to share with your friends and family when your iPhone detects something unusual. Note that if your service is interrupted or your iPhone turns off, your Check In recipient might receive a notification either earlier or later.

How to customize your data sharing information

  • Go to “Settings” and navigate to “Messages”
  • Click Check In Data at the bottom of the page.
  • Select the details you wish to share if your Check In doesn't go as anticipated: When I Arrive: Share your current location, network signal and battery details of your iPhone and Apple Watch. Then, choose “Full” to share the route you've taken.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 10:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon