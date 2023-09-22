iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is pure magic

Apple launched its new iPhone 15 lineup this month and this year the company made some new announcements that surprised the fans. One of the biggest changes iPhone 15 users will experience is the transition to the USB-C type port. The other change was the introduction of an Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in place of the old "one-trick pony" mute button. If you are yet to experience the new iPhone 15 Pro button, then know how it actually works and how you can efficiently use it.

How to use iPhone 15 Pro's action button

First of all, know that the action button works like the old mute button. However, through some clever customization, you can use it for a number of shortcuts. For starters, know how the action button can be used to put your iPhone 15 Pro in mute mode or ringer mode:

Long press the button to mute your iPhone.

If you short-press then you'll be asked for an option in the Dynamic Island which will confirm that the device is silenced.

Long press again to un-mute the device

Now, check out the long list of other options on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max action button:

Focus mode

Camera

Shortcut

Flashlight

Vision

Motor

Hearing

General

No action

To activate these options, you'll have to go to your iPhone settings and there you'll find the “Action Button” from where you can select any of the above-mentioned functionalities that you want to use. The work of the new button does not end here as it can be broadened for more shortcuts. For instance, you can add any iPhone app to the Action button listing and it will provide you the shortcuts for that. You just have to go to “Shortcuts” and add the app you want such as Uber Eats and list your most ordered items.

These are some of the cool features of the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button that may come in very handy on a daily basis. This is certainly an amazing initiative to make the iPhone ultra user-friendly.