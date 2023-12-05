Icon
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide

Unlock the secrets of perfect iPhone photos! Know how to effortlessly control exposure, use filters, and enhance shots with easy steps for stunning, professional-looking images. Check these iPhone photography tips.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 17:15 IST
Learn how to wield exposure control like a pro for stunning, well-composed photos, just check out these iPhone photography tips. (Pexels)
iPhone photography tips: Capturing the perfect shot requires mastering exposure, the key to controlling image brightness, whether you're a photography pro or a casual snapper. Fortunately, adjusting exposure on your iPhone is a simple process, providing you with the flexibility to fine-tune both before and after capturing an image. Before you snap a photo, the iPhone camera automatically sets focus and exposure while face detection balances

exposure across multiple faces. If you prefer manual control, follow these steps:

1. Open the Camera app.

2. Tap the screen to reveal the automatic focus area and exposure setting.

3. Adjust the focus area by tapping where you want it.

4. Fine-tune exposure by dragging up or down next to the focus area.

For added convenience, you can lock your manual focus and exposure settings by touching and holding the focus area until "AE/AF Lock" appears. To unlock settings, simply tap the screen. Also read: Google Messages Photomoji rolled out! Know how to use it - step-by-step guide

On iPhone 11 and later models, precision is at your fingertips:

Tap, tap, and move the slider to adjust exposure.

The exposure remains locked until you reopen the Camera app.

To preserve exposure settings between sessions, go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings and turn on Exposure Adjustment.

How to Enhance your photos further with filters

1. Open the Camera app and choose Photo or Portrait mode.

2. Tap, then select a filter by swiping left or right.

3. Capture the shot with your chosen filter.

In the Photos app, you can remove or change a photo's filter easily. For composition assistance, use a grid or level on your camera screen:

1. Go to Settings > Camera.

2. Turn on Grid and Level to display these aids on the camera screen.

Post-capture, refine your shots in the Photos app using editing tools:

Align shots further and adjust horizontal and vertical perspectives.

Explore additional editing options for a polished final result.

Mastering exposure on your iPhone camera empowers you to unleash your creativity and capture visually stunning moments effortlessly. Hope these iPhone photography tips will help you snap the best images of your life.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 17:04 IST
