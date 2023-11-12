Icon
Home How To iPhone space management: A quick guide to delete photos permanently

iPhone space management: A quick guide to delete photos permanently

Decluttering your Apple device has never been easier. Learn the swift and secure way to permanently delete photos from your iPhone with this concise guide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 15:44 IST
Learn how to permanently delete photos on an iPhone and manage duplicates with this quick guide. (Pexels)

In the digital age, the struggle for storage space on our iPhones and iPads is a constant problem - there never seems to be enough space, no matter how well you try to manage it. Now, that is a big problem. And iPhone that is constantly bogged down by an excess of photos and videos, leaves no room for essential content. However, fret not as you may not have been using the tools on hand. If you find yourself grappling with this issue and are looking to permanently delete unwanted photos, here's a concise guide to free up valuable space on your Apple device.

Before You Hit Delete

Prioritise a safety net for your favourite photos and videos. iCloud Photos provides seamless synchronisation, so when you delete on one device, it mirrors across all your gadgets linked to the same Apple ID. Safeguard your cherished memories. Check your device's storage status in Settings > General > [Device] Storage.

Deleting Photos and Videos: A 30-Day Window

Upon deletion, photos and videos find refuge in the "Recently Deleted" album for 30 days before permanent removal. To manage this space effectively, follow these steps:

How to Delete a Single Photo

1. Open Photos.

2. Navigate to the Library tab, tap "All Photos," and select the target photo or video.

3. Tap the Trash icon, then confirm with "Delete Photo."

Deleting Multiple Photos

1. Open Photos.

2. From the Library tab, tap "All Photos" and then "Select."

3. Choose multiple items and tap the Trash icon; confirm the deletion.

How to Handle Duplicates Smartly

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.1 users can streamline their libraries by addressing duplicate photos and videos. Follow these steps:

1. In the Photos app, tap "Albums."

2. Under "Utilities," select the "Duplicates" album.

3. Tap "Merge" to consolidate duplicates.

4. Confirm by tapping "Merge [Number] Items."

Permanently Deleting Photos: A Final Step

To free up space definitively, follow these steps:

1. Open Photos and tap the "Albums" tab.

2. Access the "Recently Deleted" album.

3. For iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, or later, use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock.

4. Tap "Select," choose the desired photos or videos, and tap "Delete."

5. For a wholesale purge, tap "Delete All" and confirm with "Delete Photo."

Remember, once a photo is deleted from the "Recently Deleted" album, recovery is impossible. This streamlined approach ensures efficient photo management on your iPhone, maintaining a balance between cherished memories and essential storage space.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 15:44 IST
