iPhone storage full? This quick trick will make more space; Know how to do it

iPhone storage full? This quick trick will make more space; Know how to do it

Are you struggling with storage problems? Check out this iPhone feature called “Offload Unused Apps” to create more space. Know how the trick works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 15:42 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
Learn about the Offload Unused Apps feature on iPhone to make space and save important data without worrying about storage issues. Learn the trick. (Unsplash)
Learn about the Offload Unused Apps feature on iPhone to make space and save important data without worrying about storage issues. Learn the trick. (Unsplash)

Running out of storage in your primary smartphone is always a reason for annoyance, but it exponentially increases when it happens to your premium and expensive iPhone. However, many times, the issue is not really about the storage, but those unused apps and files that sit there filling up your precious gigabytes. But even knowing this is not much help since finding such apps can be a struggle and deleting each video and photo can be exhausting. Therefore, to help you solve the storage problem, we have found an iPhone feature called “Offload Unused Apps” that can help save you a lot of storage space. Know more about this trick and how it works here.

About Offload Unused Apps feature

In iPhone, there are several ways from where you can free up your storage space, however, the Offload Unused Apps feature can actually come in handy for you as it will enable you to make space on your iPhone without putting too much effort or time. With the name, you might think that it deletes the whole app but it works differently. The unused app will be removed physically from your iPhone however, its data and files can be found in your cloud storage. The feature simply clears the app's storage without removing documents or data.

This feature can come in handy while you are trying to make space for other important files on your iPhone. Check how you can enable this feature.

How to Offload Unused Apps on iPhone

  • Go to settings on your iPhone
  • Select the “App Store” button
  • Now you will see the “Offload Unused Apps”
  • Turn the toggle on to automatically remove the unused app.

Note that when you turn on the Offload Unused Apps feature, the unused apps will be automatically removed from your iPhone and its data or other information will be stored on your could which you can access. Additionally, you can reinstall the app whenever you want. This feature is one of the many ways through which you can clear up your iPhone storage. Follow the above mentioned steps and see if the feature works for you and saves you space to store important files.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 15:41 IST
    Icon