iPhone storage full? This quick trick will make more space; Know how to do it

Running out of storage in your primary smartphone is always a reason for annoyance, but it exponentially increases when it happens to your premium and expensive iPhone. However, many times, the issue is not really about the storage, but those unused apps and files that sit there filling up your precious gigabytes. But even knowing this is not much help since finding such apps can be a struggle and deleting each video and photo can be exhausting. Therefore, to help you solve the storage problem, we have found an iPhone feature called “Offload Unused Apps” that can help save you a lot of storage space. Know more about this trick and how it works here.

About Offload Unused Apps feature

In iPhone, there are several ways from where you can free up your storage space, however, the Offload Unused Apps feature can actually come in handy for you as it will enable you to make space on your iPhone without putting too much effort or time. With the name, you might think that it deletes the whole app but it works differently. The unused app will be removed physically from your iPhone however, its data and files can be found in your cloud storage. The feature simply clears the app's storage without removing documents or data.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

This feature can come in handy while you are trying to make space for other important files on your iPhone. Check how you can enable this feature.

How to Offload Unused Apps on iPhone

Go to settings on your iPhone

Select the “App Store” button

Now you will see the “Offload Unused Apps”

Turn the toggle on to automatically remove the unused app.

Note that when you turn on the Offload Unused Apps feature, the unused apps will be automatically removed from your iPhone and its data or other information will be stored on your could which you can access. Additionally, you can reinstall the app whenever you want. This feature is one of the many ways through which you can clear up your iPhone storage. Follow the above mentioned steps and see if the feature works for you and saves you space to store important files.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!