iPhone users can now hide apps: Here are the easy steps to follow

iOS 18 will be released for the public soon after the launch of iPhone 16 series next month. As unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2024, iOS 18 comes with the ability to hide apps. However, you don't have to wait until the update is released to hide apps on your iPhone. You can remove apps from your home screen and keep them in the App Library if you want to use them later.

Apple released the App Library along with iOS 14 which arranges apps on the iPhone in several classifications such as sports and social without displaying them on the home screen. However, the users cannot arrange their apps by themselves as this is an automated feature.

Also Read: Google discontinues Pixel 7 after Pixel 9 series launch, available on Flipkart with massive discount: Check price, deals

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The good news is that there are ways through which the users can still hide the apps of their choice without relying on the automated app arrangement feature or waiting for the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Hiding an individual app

To hide an individual app, the users have to tap and long-press the app. Then, they can click on the remove app option and select the remove from the home screen option from the menu. The users will be able to access the removed app from the app library.

Also Read: Apple gets a sigh of relief as India watchdog orders rare recall of antitrust reports: Details here

Hiding multiple apps

Users can also hide various apps at one time. For this, they have to tap and long press the blank space of the home screen to open the jiggle mode where apps start to shake. Then, they need to click on the subtraction sign displayed in the app's corner that is required to be hidden. The users are then required to click on the remove button from the home screen option.

Users need to follow the aforementioned steps for the apps that they wish to hide. They have to click on the done option appearing on the home screen when they feel they have selected the apps.

Also Read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here's everything you need to know

Hiding whole page of apps

Users can also hide all the apps appearing on the home screen. For this, users are required to long-press the search option placed on the home screen's bottom. The iPhone will start vibrating and three dots will show up instead of the search menu. The users need to click on the three dots to find a miniature view of various home screens that appear on their smartphones. The users can simply unselect the screen whose app they want to hide. Those apps will be then displayed in the app library and can be accessed through the search tab.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 likely to be more powerful than iPhone 15, to get design and features from iPhone 16

Unhiding apps on iPhone

The users need to follow a simple process for unhiding the apps to find them on their home screen again. For this, they need to go to the app library, touch and hold the app they want to unhide and then tap on the add to home screen option from the menu. The app will be visible again on the home screen.

Note that the above-mentioned steps are for iOS 17 and older versions. The upcoming iOS 18 update may bring a different method to hide apps on iPhone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!