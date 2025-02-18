Latest Tech News How To IPL 2025: How to book tickets online and offline, match schedule, and other key information

IPL 2025: How to book tickets online and offline, match schedule, and other key information

Are you ready for IPL 2025? Find out how to book tickets, the full match schedule, and other important details for this exciting cricket season.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 16:21 IST
IPL 2025 will kick off from March 22; Check out the schedule, ticket booking details, and key tournament information. (PTI)

The excitement around IPL 2025 is building as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the match schedule for the upcoming season. With 74 matches scheduled to take place across 13 venues, fans are gearing up for a thrilling cricket extravaganza that will run from March 22, 2025, to May 25, 2025. The season will begin with a high-profile match at Eden Gardens and conclude with the final in Kolkata. While the schedule is set, cricket enthusiasts are already looking for ways to secure their tickets, both online and offline.

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets Online

Booking tickets online remains the most hassle-free option for fans. Although the BCCI has not yet shared specific details for this season, previous seasons indicate that online platforms will be the primary source for IPL tickets. Here's a general guide to secure your spot for the matches:

  1. Visit the official booking website, such as BookMyShow, Paytm, or IPLT20.com.
  2. Choose the match you wish to attend and select the stadium.
  3. Select your seating category, ranging from General to VIP.
  4. Proceed to checkout and provide payment details.
  5. Complete the transaction via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  6. Receive confirmation via email or SMS with all booking details.

How to Buy IPL 2025 Tickets Offline

For those who prefer to buy tickets in person, offline options are available at designated locations. Here's how you can buy IPL 2025 tickets offline:

  1. Visit the nearest stadium box office or authorised retail outlet.
  2. Check ticket availability for the match and seating category.
  3. Provide a valid identification document, such as Aadhaar, PAN, or passport.
  4. Choose your seats and complete the payment (via cash, card, or digital wallet).
  5. Collect your ticket after the successful transaction.

IPL 2025 Tournament Details

The tournament will start with an electrifying clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The first double-header is scheduled for March 23, 2025, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the afternoon, followed by a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kick off their campaigns in Visakhapatnam on March 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will host its first match on March 25, 2025, where Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Several IPL teams will play their home matches at multiple venues:

  • Delhi Capitals (DC): Visakhapatnam & Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR): Guwahati & Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • Punjab Kings (PBKS): New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

As the league progresses, the IPL 2025 Playoffs will be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Qualifiers and Eliminator will take place in Hyderabad, while Kolkata will host Qualifier 2 and the final match on May 25, 2025.

With the stage set for an action-packed IPL season, fans can now focus on securing their tickets to witness the best of cricket live.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 16:21 IST
