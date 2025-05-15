IPL 2025 is returning on May 17: Check these Jio plans for free JioHotstar streaming access now

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on May 17 after a pause due to cross-border tensions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the remaining matches will take place across six cities: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

There are still seventeen matches remaining this season, including two double-headers on Sundays and the play-offs. The key play-off dates are Qualifier 1 on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, Qualifier 2 on June 1, and the final on June 3. While some fans have secured tickets to attend the matches in person, if you haven't, you can still enjoy them live on your mobile phone or smart TV with JioHotsar.

Also read: 5 Essential cloud tools that let you work seamlessly across devices

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This year, Jio Hotstar holds the streaming rights for the IPL, and viewers need an active subscription to watch the matches live. To make this easier for cricket fans, Jio offers several prepaid recharge plans that include free access to JioHotstar.

Here are three Jio plans that offer free IPL streaming access:

Jio Add-on Plan (Rs. 100): This plan targets users who already have a Jio prepaid plan but want extra data and IPL streaming access. It offers a one-time 5GB data top-up and 90 days of JioHotstar access. This plan does not include voice calls or SMS services and serves only as a data booster for streaming.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Jio Cricket Data Pack (Rs. 195): This plan offers 15GB of one-time data and 90-day Jio Hotstar access. Like the ₹ 100 plan, it excludes voice and SMS but provides more data to stream matches in better quality without frequent top-ups. Jio Comprehensive Plan (Rs. 949): This plan covers data, calls, and entertainment. It offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G where available, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio Hotstar access for 84 days. It also includes JioCloud storage. This plan suits users who want a full mobile package that supports work and entertainment needs.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

These are the options available for you, or you can find out more on Jio's official website. Whichever option you choose, you can follow the IPL without interruption, whether you're watching on the go or at home.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.