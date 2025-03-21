Latest Tech News How To IPL 2025 opening match: Date, time, teams, and how to watch live from US and India

IPL 2025 opening match: Date, time, teams, and how to watch live from US and India

The IPL 2025 season is set to begin on March 22 with an exciting opening match. Here's how you can catch all the live action from the USA.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Mar 21 2025, 08:54 IST
The IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB will be held on March 22, 2025. (AFP)

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 22, 2025, and run until May 25, 2025. With 74 matches scheduled across 13 venues in India, this highly anticipated season promises thrilling cricket action. The opening match will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2025 Opening Match: Details

The IPL 2025 opening match will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST at Eden Gardens, a venue known for hosting memorable cricket events. Fans will be eager to see this exciting match, marking the beginning of the 74-match season.

Also read
IPL 2025: Match Timings for the USA

Matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST on most days, with double-header days featuring games at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST. For cricket fans in the USA, match timings will vary by time zone:

  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 AM for regular matches; 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM for double-headers
  • Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 AM for regular matches; 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM for double-headers
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): 8:00 AM for regular matches; 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM for double-headers
  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 AM for regular matches; 3:00 AM and 7:00 AM for double-headers

How to Watch IPL 2025 Live in the USA

Cricket fans in the USA can catch all IPL 2025 matches on Willow TV, the leading 24/7 live cricket channel in the country. Willow TV offers extensive coverage of cricket events, including Major League Cricket and international matches. Subscribing to an annual pass on Willow TV provides access to the IPL 2025 season along with other major cricket tournaments, making it a cost-effective option compared to monthly subscriptions.

How to Watch IPL 2025 in India

In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2025 matches on television. Fans can also stream the matches live on JioHotstar. However, unlike in previous years, JioCinema will not offer free streaming. To watch live IPL 2025 matches on JioHotstar, viewers need to subscribe, with plans starting from Rs. 149 for three months to Rs. 1,499 annually for the premium package.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 08:54 IST
