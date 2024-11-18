Is your Aadhaar being misused? Here's how to track and secure your crucial data today

Aadhaar has become an essential part of daily life in India. It serves as a primary ID for accessing various services such as government schemes, banking, and telecom connections. However, its widespread use also makes it vulnerable to misuse if not managed carefully. Fraudsters have exploited stolen Aadhaar details for identity theft, unauthorised access, and even financial fraud. The consequences of misuse can include blocked services, financial losses, or even legal complications.

If you are concerned that someone might be using your Aadhaar without your permission, it is crucial to check its usage regularly. While you can't track real-time activity, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a way to check the history of your Aadhaar usage. This feature lets you see where and when your Aadhaar number has been used for services like travel, banking, and more.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to check your Aadhaar usage:

How to check Aadhaar usage history:

1. Visit the [myAadhaar portal](https://portal.uidai.gov.in).

2. Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code, then click on "Login With OTP."

3. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to proceed.

4. After logging in, select the “Authentication History” option and specify the date range for the review.

5. Review the list for any unfamiliar or suspicious transactions. If you find any unauthorised activities, immediately report them to UIDAI.

You can report the misuse by:

Calling UIDAI's toll-free helpline at 1947.

Sending an email to help@uidai.gov.in.

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics:

To add an extra layer of security, UIDAI offers the option to lock and unlock your Aadhaar biometrics. Locking your biometric data ensures that even if someone else has access to your Aadhaar details, they cannot misuse the biometric information.

Here's how you can lock your Aadhaar biometrics:

1. Visit the official UIDAI website.

2. Navigate to the "Lock/Unlock Aadhaar" section.

3. Review the guidelines provided on the page.

4. Enter your Virtual ID (VID), name, PIN code, and captcha code.

5. Click "Send OTP" to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

6. Use the OTP to complete the process and lock your Aadhaar biometrics.

By following these steps, you can ensure that your Aadhaar is secure and monitor any unauthorised usage.