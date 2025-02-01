Is your Aadhaar being misused? Know how to track usage, report fraud, and secure your identity now

Aadhaar has become a widely used identification document for various services, including banking, travel, and government benefits. The 12-digit number is often required to verify identity, making it an essential part of daily transactions. However, the frequent use of Aadhaar has also raised concerns about misuse by fraudsters for financial and illegal activities. Monitoring its usage can help identify unauthorised access and secure personal information.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a feature called "Authentication History" on the myAadhaar portal. This online tool enables users to track Aadhaar-related activities and detect any suspicious transactions.

Also read: How to install and use DeepSeek on laptop and smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Steps to Check Aadhaar Authentication History

Visit the myAadhaar portal: Access the official myAadhaar website. Login with OTP: Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code displayed on the screen. Click on “Login With OTP” and enter the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number. Check authentication history: Select the "Authentication History" option and choose a date range to review Aadhaar usage within that period. Review activities: Go through the listed transactions carefully. If any unknown or unauthorised activity appears, take immediate action.

Also read: Google Pay autopay mandate: Here's how to cancel it in four easy steps

How to Report Unauthorised Activity

If any unauthorised transactions are detected, users can report them through the following channels:

Call UIDAI's toll-free helpline: Dial 1947 to seek assistance.

Email UIDAI: Send details of the issue to help@uidai.gov.in.

Also read: World Book Fair 2025: All you need to know about tickets, venue, dates, and theme

How to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics to Enhance Security

UIDAI offers an option to lock Aadhaar biometrics to prevent unauthorised access. Even if someone has an Aadhaar number, they will not be able to use the biometric data without permission.

Steps to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics:

Go to the UIDAI website: Navigate to the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" section. Enter details: Provide your Virtual ID (VID), name, PIN code, and captcha code. Authenticate with OTP: Click “Send OTP” and enter the code received on the registered mobile number. Secure biometrics: Complete the process to lock biometric data.

Regularly checking Aadhaar's authentication history and enabling a biometric lock can help safeguard Aadhaar's information from potential misuse.