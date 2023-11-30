ISRO introduces free geo-data sharing and cyber security online course: Know all about it

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) offers spectra of online courses to researchers, students, academics and others. Now, ISRO has announced a free online course named geo-data sharing and cyber security to aware people of cyber defense and its infrastructure. Cyber security has been an utmost priority in all industries and businesses due to the increase in online crime and scams. Therefore, it is important to have an in-depth knowledge of how to protect yourself and your business from cybercrime.

The course is available online on the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing portal where attendees will have to register. Learn more about the course here.

About ISRO's geo-data sharing and cyber security course

ISRO is a offering free online course on Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures and Geo-Data sharing. ISRO reported that the course will cover theoretical concepts and practical use cases on how cybersecurity defence can be applied in real life and how to address cyber threats. ISRO reported that the course aims to empower and train startups in remote sensing data and geoinformatics on how to safeguard their important data and infrastructure.

How to register for the ISRO cybersecurity course

Visit the iirs.gov.in

Then click on the “Distance learning” tab

Now, go to “IIRS Outreach Programme” and tab on “EDUSAT News”

There, you will find the course name where you need to tap on the “Online Registration Form.”

You will be asked to fill out an online form. Make sure you fill in all the details carefully.

After the registration, you will receive an email from IIRS which will consist of your login credentials.

Now, go https://eclass.iirs.gov.in/login to start the course.

Note that the course registration has already begun and the course will continue till December 11, 2023. It is a 14-day course for which the attendees will be awarded a course certificate based on 70 percent attendance. Take advantage of this free online course by ISRO and enhance your knowledge about cyber security and its infrastructure.