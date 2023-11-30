Icon
Home How To ISRO introduces free geo-data sharing and cyber security online course: Know all about it

ISRO introduces free geo-data sharing and cyber security online course: Know all about it

Check the new free geo-data sharing and cyber security online course introduced by ISRO. Know how the course will benefit you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 14:11 IST
Icon
cyber security
ISRO offers free online course on cyber security. Check details. (Pexels)
cyber security
ISRO offers free online course on cyber security. Check details. (Pexels)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) offers spectra of online courses to researchers, students, academics and others. Now, ISRO has announced a free online course named geo-data sharing and cyber security to aware people of cyber defense and its infrastructure. Cyber security has been an utmost priority in all industries and businesses due to the increase in online crime and scams. Therefore, it is important to have an in-depth knowledge of how to protect yourself and your business from cybercrime.

The course is available online on the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing portal where attendees will have to register. Learn more about the course here.

About ISRO's geo-data sharing and cyber security course

ISRO is a offering free online course on Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures and Geo-Data sharing. ISRO reported that the course will cover theoretical concepts and practical use cases on how cybersecurity defence can be applied in real life and how to address cyber threats. ISRO reported that the course aims to empower and train startups in remote sensing data and geoinformatics on how to safeguard their important data and infrastructure.

How to register for the ISRO cybersecurity course

  • Visit the iirs.gov.in
  • Then click on the “Distance learning” tab
  • Now, go to “IIRS Outreach Programme” and tab on “EDUSAT News”
  • There, you will find the course name where you need to tap on the “Online Registration Form.”
  • You will be asked to fill out an online form. Make sure you fill in all the details carefully.
  • After the registration, you will receive an email from IIRS which will consist of your login credentials.
  • Now, go https://eclass.iirs.gov.in/login to start the course.

Note that the course registration has already begun and the course will continue till December 11, 2023. It is a 14-day course for which the attendees will be awarded a course certificate based on 70 percent attendance. Take advantage of this free online course by ISRO and enhance your knowledge about cyber security and its infrastructure.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 14:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon