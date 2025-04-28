Jaat OTT release date: Sunny Deol's action thriller releasing on this digital platform…

Sunny Deol's action-packed film Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, was released on 10 April 2025, is now set to be released on digital streaming platforms soon. The action-thriller movie features an ensemble cast including Deol alongside Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles. Jaat follows the story of a fictional town plagued by violence, where a lone hero steps in to fight against the terror of a ruthless villain. Deol's performance as the protagonist has captured the attention of audiences, and the film has managed to attract a fair share of theatregoers since its release. For those of you waiting to watch it from the comfort of your home, here's when and where you can expect it.

Jaat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

Jaat is scheduled to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Although an exact streaming date has not been announced yet, industry estimates suggest that the film will likely become available online in late May or early June 2025. The timeline follows the common pattern of Bollywood films heading to OTT platforms around two months after their release in theatres.

Jaat OTT Release: Plot, Cast and more

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set in a fictional town plagued by violence and injustice. The story follows a menacing figure, Rana Tunga, who terrorises the villagers until a stranger, Jaat, arrives. Taking it upon himself to rid the town of Tunga's reign of terror, Jaat battles the antagonist and his henchmen to restore peace.

Apart from Deol, the movie stars Randeep Hooda in the role of the villain, a performance that has been well-received by audiences. The supporting cast includes Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and several other actors. The film marks a first-time collaboration between Deol and Malineni.

Box Office and Reception

Since its release, Jaat has been performing steadily at the box office. As of its third Saturday, it grossed Rs. 1.65 crore, bringing its total to Rs. 80.2 crore after 17 days, according to the Pinkvilla report. The film faces stiff competition at the box office, with movies like Kesari Chapter 2 and Ground Zero drawing attention. Jaat marks Deol's return as a lead actor after nearly two years, following the tremendous success of Gadar 2, which remains the highest-grossing film of his career. Currently, Jaat holds the position of the second-highest grosser for Deol.

