Latest Tech News How To Jaat OTT release date: Sunny Deol's action thriller releasing on this digital platform…

Jaat OTT release date: Sunny Deol's action thriller releasing on this digital platform…

Jaat OTT release: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s action thriller is set to release on a digital streaming platform soon. Here’s when and where to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2025, 13:11 IST
Jaat OTT release date
Sunny Deol's action-packed film is gearing up to make its digital debut soon after its theatrical run. (X)

Sunny Deol's action-packed film Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, was released on 10 April 2025, is now set to be released on digital streaming platforms soon. The action-thriller movie features an ensemble cast including Deol alongside Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles. Jaat follows the story of a fictional town plagued by violence, where a lone hero steps in to fight against the terror of a ruthless villain. Deol's performance as the protagonist has captured the attention of audiences, and the film has managed to attract a fair share of theatregoers since its release. For those of you waiting to watch it from the comfort of your home, here's when and where you can expect it.

Jaat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

Jaat is scheduled to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Although an exact streaming date has not been announced yet, industry estimates suggest that the film will likely become available online in late May or early June 2025. The timeline follows the common pattern of Bollywood films heading to OTT platforms around two months after their release in theatres.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 release date: Popular sci-fi horror series set to release in…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Jaat OTT Release: Plot, Cast and more

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set in a fictional town plagued by violence and injustice. The story follows a menacing figure, Rana Tunga, who terrorises the villagers until a stranger, Jaat, arrives. Taking it upon himself to rid the town of Tunga's reign of terror, Jaat battles the antagonist and his henchmen to restore peace.

Also read: Niram Marum Ulagil OTT release date: Tamil intense emotional drama film releasing on…

Apart from Deol, the movie stars Randeep Hooda in the role of the villain, a performance that has been well-received by audiences. The supporting cast includes Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and several other actors. The film marks a first-time collaboration between Deol and Malineni.

Also read: Odela 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's Telugu thriller online

Box Office and Reception

Since its release, Jaat has been performing steadily at the box office. As of its third Saturday, it grossed Rs. 1.65 crore, bringing its total to Rs. 80.2 crore after 17 days, according to the Pinkvilla report. The film faces stiff competition at the box office, with movies like Kesari Chapter 2 and Ground Zero drawing attention. Jaat marks Deol's return as a lead actor after nearly two years, following the tremendous success of Gadar 2, which remains the highest-grossing film of his career. Currently, Jaat holds the position of the second-highest grosser for Deol.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 13:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play
Sony PS5 update

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets