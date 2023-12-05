Icon
Japan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Karthi-starrer action comedy

Japan OTT release: The adventure comedy starring Karthi is now available to watch on OTT platforms. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 14:18 IST
Know all about Japan OTT release. (Saregama Tamil)
Know all about Japan OTT release. (Saregama Tamil)

Heists were made famous by Hollywood's Ocean's movie series, and also in recent years, with the Money Heist series. Bollywood has also tried its hands on the genre with Dhoom 2 and 3, Don 2, and Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year. But in recent times, notable heist movies are not many to see. That, however, changed with Japan, a Tamil-language action comedy, that revolves around a heist and the cop-and-thief chase that ensues afterward. The movie stars Karthi Sivakumar, better known as Karthi, and it will soon stream on an OTT platform. So, if you want to enjoy a heist movie that does not take itself too seriously, then you need to know when and where to watch the Japan OTT release. Check the details below.

Japan OTT release: Details

Japan is a Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Raju Murugan. It was produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is based around a heist and the cat-and-mouse chase that takes place after that. The film was released in theatres on November 10, 2023, and was met with mixed reactions.

The story of the film revolved around a notorious thief renowned for his skills. He caused a massive stir after stealing Rs. 200 crore worth of jewels from a jewelry shop in Coimbatore. But after the heist, police begin a big investigation to catch the culprit, starting a chase. Will the thief get away with the loot or will the cops catch the criminal? To know the answer, you need to watch the movie.

The film stars Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh, K. S. Ravikumar, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Bava Chelladurai, and others.

Japan OTT release: When to watch

You will not have to wait too long to watch the movie. Japan OTT release date is December 11, 2023, which is a Monday.

Japan OTT release: Where to watch

The Karthi-starrer will be streaming online on Netflix. The official X account of the streaming platform posted about the release and said, “#Japan, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 11 Dec”. You will need a subscription to the platform to be able to watch it.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 14:18 IST
