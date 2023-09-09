Jawan OTT release: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi film online

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is back with his 2nd feature film of the year, Jawan, after appearing in Pathan which was released in January 2023. Fans have been going gaga over this new film, where Khan appears in multiple avatars. The addition of famed actor Vijay Sethuppathi has only made fans even more eager to watch the chemistry between the two actors on the screen. And not only fans, but critics have also praised the film for its creativity, storytelling, and acting. The film made its theatrical debut on September 7, but those who prefer watching movies from the comfort of their couch are already asking about its online debut. The good news is, that some reports have revealed where the movie might end up and its OTT release, and the possible date of its digital release. So, let us check when and where to watch Jawan OTT release.

Jawan OTT release: Details

Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee (best known for Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil) as his first Hindi film. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film was released on September 7. As per reports, the film has already crossed the coveted Rs. 200 Cr. mark and is likely to post some really big collections over its theatrical run.

The story revolves around a man who made a promise years ago and is now driven by it to correct the wrongs in society. However, his determination and wit will be tested against an outlaw without fear and an ambition to cause suffering to the masses.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, and more.

The trailer of the film was posted by Red Chillies Entertainment on YouTube and it has amassed more than 50 million views, 1.5 million likes, and over 127,000 comments.

Jawan OTT release: When and where to watch

According to a report by India Today, the film's digital rights are likely sold to Netflix. This means once the theatrical run of the film is complete, it will begin streaming online on Netflix, and any user with a subscription can watch it with ease.

And when will it be available? Usually, Bollywood movies appear online after a period of two months, which would mean that Jawan can be released in November. However, this is a subjective timeline and things can change depending on how the film is performing at the box office.