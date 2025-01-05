Latest Tech News How To Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release: How To Watch This Tamil Black Comedy Starring Prabhu Deva…

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release: Written and directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the film, which premiered in cinemas on 22 November 2024, has made its digital debut. Here's how to watch it online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2025, 10:30 IST
Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release: The much-anticipated Tamil black comedyJolly O Gymkhana, featuring Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian, is all set to entertain audiences on OTT. Written and directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the film, which premiered in cinemas on 22 November 2024, made its digital debut on Aha starting 30 December 2024. Produced by Transindia Media & Entertainment Private Limited, the movie offers a compelling mix of humour, survival, and deception.

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release: When and Where to Watch Online

Fans who missed the theatrical release can now streamJolly O Gymkhana on Aha from 30 December 2024. This move to OTT platforms provides a broader audience with the chance to experience this quirky, dark comedy.

Jolly O Gymkhana: Plot and Official Trailer

The trailer ofJolly O Gymkhana teases a unique and gripping storyline laced with dark humour. The narrative centres around Bhavani (played by Madonna Sebastian) and her family, who run a struggling restaurant. Facing mounting debts after borrowing money from Rocket Ravi, the family's woes deepen when a large catering order goes unpaid. To make matters worse, Bhavani's grandfather requires an expensive surgery, pushing them into financial turmoil.

In parallel, Prabhu Deva stars as Poongundran, a lawyer investigating fraud involving MLA Adaikalaraj. Poongundran's sudden poisoning leads to a bizarre twist when his body ends up in Bhavani's family's possession. In a desperate attempt to solve their financial crisis, the family concocts a daring plan to withdraw 10 crore from Poongundran's bank account using his corpse, all while evading Adaikalaraj's men.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Abhirami, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Robo Shankar, alongside lead actors Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian. MC Ganesh Chandra helmed the cinematography, while Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy composed the music. The editing was done by Ramar, with Rajendra M Rajan and Punitha Rajan producing the film under the Transindia Media banner.

Jolly O Gymkhana: Audience Reception and Box Office Performance

WhileJolly O Gymkhana saw a modest performance at the box office, it received praise for its unconventional plot and engaging storytelling. The film earned an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, reflecting its strong appeal to fans of dark comedy.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 10:29 IST
