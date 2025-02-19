Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Nithiya Menon’s romantic comedy movie now streaming on this platform…

Kadhalikka Neramillai, a Tamil romantic comedy starring Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan, is making its way to digital streaming. The film, which explores themes of motherhood and societal expectations, was released in theatres on January 14, 2025. It performed well at the box office and ranked among the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Details

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film will be available on the platform starting Tuesday, February 11. Viewers can watch it in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix confirmed the release date through an official post featuring the film's poster.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Plot

The story follows Shriya, a single woman who decides to embrace motherhood through IVF after ending a relationship. Unaware of an error at the clinic, she is inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, a structural engineer from Bengaluru. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they cross paths years later. Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi shared that the film's concept emerged from a casual discussion among friends.

Cast and Crew

Nithya Menen plays Shriya Chandramohan, while Ravi Mohan takes on the role of Siddharth. Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, and Rohaan Singh appear in supporting roles. The cast also includes Lal, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Mano, TJ Banu, and Vinothini. Gavemic Ary handled the cinematography, and Lawrence Kishore edited the film. AR Rahman composed the music, while M Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai co-produced the project under Red Giant Movies.

Deleted Scene Release

On February 17, the film's makers shared a deleted scene featuring Ravi Mohan, Vinay Rai, and Lal. The clip shows their characters in conversation as Ravi Mohan's character struggles to change a lightbulb. Kadhalikka Neramillai, now available on Netflix, continues to gain attention from audiences.

