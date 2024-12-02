Kanguva OTT release: Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Tamil blockbuster to soon be available for streaming on…

Kanguva OTT release is now just a few days away as the highly anticipated Tamil blockbuster will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India from December 13, 2024. After making waves at the box office with its massive opening in November 2024, the film is now set to make its digital debut. The streaming rights for the movie were acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a reported ₹100 crore, making it one of the most significant OTT releases of the year.

Kanguva OTT: Multi-Language Release

Kanguva will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French. This wide language coverage ensures that a global audience will be able to experience the epic fantasy action film starring South Indian superstar Suriya, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, and a talented supporting cast.

Kanguva OTT: Plot and Cast

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva presents a gripping narrative spanning two timelines. The film follows a bounty hunter, Francis Theodore, played by Suriya, and a tribal warrior from the 1070s, both linked by a mysterious promise involving a child. While Suriya plays a double role, Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist, and Patani plays the female lead. The film also features Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Filming Journey and Release

Initially announced in 2019 as "Suriya 39," Kanguva faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming resumed in 2022 under the new title "Suriya 42," and the film finally hit theatres on November 14, 2024, marking Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. Its action-packed storyline and stunning visuals were praised by both critics and audiences alike.

With Kanguva heading to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, it joins a growing list of Tamil films and series set to stream on platforms like Tentkotta and Disney+ Hotstar in the coming weeks.



For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.