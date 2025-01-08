Latest Tech News How To Kanguva OTT: Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer Oscars contender blockbuster now streaming on…

Kanguva OTT: Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer Oscars contender blockbuster now streaming on…

Suriya's epic fantasy Kanguva has made a surprising move to the Oscars 2025 contenders list. Know where you can steam it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 13:06 IST
Kanguva OTT
Kanguva OTT: Suriya and Bobby Deol's blockbuster makes an unexpected Oscar 2025 contender debut.

Kanguva, the high-budget Tamil film starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has officially joined the list of Oscar 2025 contenders, despite an underwhelming theatrical reception. While some viewers criticized the film for its loud soundtrack and uneven performances, the movie's unexpected Oscar recognition marks a surprising turn of events.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva was released in November 2024, marking Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. The film, a high-fantasy adventure, was anticipated to be a major box office hit but struggled to meet expectations, receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite this, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the film as one of the 323 feature films eligible for Oscars 2025.

The film's inclusion in the Best Picture category has generated excitement, especially among Suriya's fans, who celebrated the movie's unlikely success. Manobala Vijayabalan, a film industry tracker, shared the news on social media, sparking discussions about the film's potential.

Oscars 2025

The inclusion of Kanguva on the Oscar list, alongside five other Indian films, has captured attention. These films include All We Imagine as Light, Girls Will Be Girls, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), Santosh, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Voting for the nominations will begin on January 8, 2025, and close on January 12, 2025, with the final nominations set to be revealed on January 17, 2025. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kanguva OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Kanguva made its OTT debut last month after its successful theatrical run. The film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing fans to watch it from home. The film is offered in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, broadening its accessibility to a wider audience. Featuring one of the largest war sequences ever filmed, the film's OTT release brings the cinematic spectacle to viewers who may have missed it in theatres.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 13:06 IST
