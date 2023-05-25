Home How To Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan film online

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan film online

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: The action comedy film starring Salman Khan will make its digital debut in just a couple of days. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 16:09 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Know all about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release. (Salman Khan Films YouTube)
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Know all about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release. (Salman Khan Films YouTube)

Salman Khan continues to rule over the hearts of millions of fans and this became apparent again when he released his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Popularly known as ‘Bhai', Khan delivered his first lead role since 2021 and fans have been waiting for it patiently. The film is a typical amalgamation of action-romance-comedy, something Khan has been known for in recent years. But if you are among those who missed out on watching the film in theaters and would like to watch it from the comfort of your home, then you should know that the film will soon make its digital debut. Check out when and where to watch Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language action comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Veeram which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. The film was released theatrically on 21 April 2023, coinciding with Eid.

The story of the film revolves around the protagonist Bhaijaan, who lives with his three brothers in Delhi and hates the idea of marriage. But the brothers, who all have secret girlfriends, decide to change his heart by introducing a girl he might like. But once he falls in love with her, things take a turn for the worse as now he must save the family of the girl from the goons who have sworn to kill them.

The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani, and Jagapathi Babu.

The trailer to the film was posted on YouTube by Salman Khan Films and it has amassed 51 million views, 923,000 likes and more than 72,000 comments.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When to watch

As per reports, the action-comedy film is likely to make its digital debut tomorrow, May 26. So, viewers might be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes from Friday onwards.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: Where to watch

Reports have also revealed that the Salman Khan film will be streaming exclusively on Zee5. You can watch the movie as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

First Published Date: 25 May, 16:09 IST
