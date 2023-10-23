Know how to customize your news experience on iPhone 15 News app

Bought an iPhone 15 recently? The News app on your iPhone offers a personalized feed of top stories and content tailored to your interests. It provides a Today feed with stories selected by Apple News editors, stories from the channels and topics you follow, as well as content from Apple News+ if you're a subscriber. Additionally, Siri may suggest stories, and you can discover trending topics and more. Here's how to make the most of the News app's customization features:

Accessing Stories in the Today Feed:

1-To open a story, simply tap on it.

2-If you want to read more stories within a specific group, tap the arrow at the bottom of the group.

3-If the story includes a video, tap the Play button on the thumbnail.

4-To get the latest stories, pull down to refresh the Today feed.

Following, Unfollowing, Blocking, and Unblocking Channels and Topics:

You can influence your Today feed by following or blocking channels and topics.

1-To open a channel feed, touch and hold a story, then tap the channel name or tap a story and tap the channel name.

2-To open a topic feed, tap the topic title (e.g., Movies or Travel).

3-At the top of the feed, you can follow, unfollow, block, or unblock by tapping the appropriate buttons.

Managing Your Favorites:

The "Favorites" section displays the channels and topics you like most.

1-You can add a channel or topic to your Favorites by tapping the "Add Favorite" button next to it.

2-To remove a favorite, tap the "Remove Favorite" button.

3-Reorder your favorites by dragging and holding the "Reorder" button.

4-Stopping Specific Channel and Topic Suggestions:

Suggested channels and topic groups might appear in your Today feed.

To stop these suggestions, tap the "More" button in a channel or topic group, then tap "Stop Suggesting." This won't block the channel or topic but will remove it from your Today feed.

Customizing Your Story Preferences:

You can inform the News app about your story preferences. In the Today feed, tap the "More" button below a headline, then select "Suggest More" or "Suggest Less" to indicate your interests.

By utilizing these features, you can make the iPhone's News app a more tailored and enjoyable news-reading experience.

