Icon
Home How To Know how to customize your news experience on iPhone 15 News app

Know how to customize your news experience on iPhone 15 News app

You can now customize your News app on iPhone 15; check how to do it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 13:00 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 15 News app
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 News app
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 News app
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 News app
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15 News app
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 News app
icon View all Images
Tailor your news app according to your needs and get an enjoyable news reading experience on your iPhone 15. (HT Tech)

Bought an iPhone 15 recently? The News app on your iPhone offers a personalized feed of top stories and content tailored to your interests. It provides a Today feed with stories selected by Apple News editors, stories from the channels and topics you follow, as well as content from Apple News+ if you're a subscriber. Additionally, Siri may suggest stories, and you can discover trending topics and more. Here's how to make the most of the News app's customization features:

Accessing Stories in the Today Feed:

1-To open a story, simply tap on it.

2-If you want to read more stories within a specific group, tap the arrow at the bottom of the group.

3-If the story includes a video, tap the Play button on the thumbnail.

4-To get the latest stories, pull down to refresh the Today feed.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Following, Unfollowing, Blocking, and Unblocking Channels and Topics:

You can influence your Today feed by following or blocking channels and topics.

1-To open a channel feed, touch and hold a story, then tap the channel name or tap a story and tap the channel name.

2-To open a topic feed, tap the topic title (e.g., Movies or Travel).

3-At the top of the feed, you can follow, unfollow, block, or unblock by tapping the appropriate buttons.

Managing Your Favorites:

The "Favorites" section displays the channels and topics you like most.

1-You can add a channel or topic to your Favorites by tapping the "Add Favorite" button next to it.

2-To remove a favorite, tap the "Remove Favorite" button.

3-Reorder your favorites by dragging and holding the "Reorder" button.

4-Stopping Specific Channel and Topic Suggestions:

Suggested channels and topic groups might appear in your Today feed.

To stop these suggestions, tap the "More" button in a channel or topic group, then tap "Stop Suggesting." This won't block the channel or topic but will remove it from your Today feed.

Customizing Your Story Preferences:

You can inform the News app about your story preferences. In the Today feed, tap the "More" button below a headline, then select "Suggest More" or "Suggest Less" to indicate your interests.

By utilizing these features, you can make the iPhone's News app a more tailored and enjoyable news-reading experience.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 13:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon