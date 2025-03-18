Kota Factory season 4: Know when and where to watch IIT aspirant's new chapter online

Kota Factory, the popular series that captured the lives of IIT aspirants, has made a significant impact on students across India. The show's realistic portrayal of student struggles and its iconic mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar, has earned it a loyal fanbase. The third season concluded on a poignant note, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter. While an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations suggest that a fourth season is already in the works. The immense success of the previous seasons on Netflix has only heightened expectations for its return.

What to Expect in Kota Factory Season 4

The upcoming season is expected to follow Vaibhav's journey after his failure to clear JEE Advanced, setting the stage for a potential second attempt. The future of Jeetu Bhaiya is uncertain after he took on a role in the Education Ministry, leaving fans wondering whether he will continue mentoring the students. The storyline will likely delve into Meena's transition to life at IIT, as well as the status of Uday and Shivangi's relationship. These developments promise to keep the audience invested in the characters' lives.

Kota Factory Season 4 Cast and Crew

The main cast, including Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya and Mayur More as Vaibhav, is expected to return. Other actors, such as Ranjan Raj (Meena), Alam Khan (Uday), Revathi Pillai (Vartika), and Ahsaas Channa (Shivangi), are also anticipated to reprise their roles. The series, created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Pratish Mehta, has maintained a focus on authentic student experiences. Should the show be renewed for Season 4, it will likely bring back the same team behind its success.

When and Where to Watch Kota Factory Season 4

The makers of Kota Factory have not yet confirmed an official release date for Season 4. After a three-year gap between the second and third seasons, fans speculate that the next season could arrive by early 2026. However, considering the growing popularity of the show, it is possible that production could be expedited. The series, which originally debuted on YouTube, has since become one of Netflix India's most-watched originals. If Season 4 is confirmed, it will likely be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

