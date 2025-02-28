Kudumbasthan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Tamil comedy-drama movie online

Kudumbasthan OTT update: Fans eagerly waiting for the digital release of Kudumbasthan will have to wait a little longer. The Tamil comedy-drama, which made its theatrical debut on January 24, 2025, gained significant attention at the box office. While reports initially suggested that the film would arrive on an OTT platform by February 28, the release has now been delayed.

Kudumbasthan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Kudumbasthan was expected to make its OTT debut on Zee5 on February 28, but recent updates indicate that the release date has been pushed further. According to a report from OTTPlay, the film is now likely to be available for streaming from March 7. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the new release schedule.

Kudumbasthan OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Crew and more

Kudumbasthan revolves around Naveen, a middle-class man who shoulders multiple responsibilities for his family. He must manage house renovations, finance his mother's religious travels, and support his wife's goal of passing the UPSC exams. Balancing these obligations becomes even more challenging when he suddenly loses his job. Not wanting to disappoint his brother-in-law and family, Naveen chooses to conceal his unemployment, leading to a series of unexpected events. The story unfolds as he struggles to maintain the deception while dealing with mounting pressures.

The film features K Manikandan in the lead role, supported by Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, Saanvika Shree, TSR Srinivasan, and Varghese Mathew. Directed by a skilled creative team, the film's music is composed by Vaisakh, while Sujith N. Subramanian handles cinematography, enhancing the film's storytelling.

Box Office Performance

Despite a production budget of Rs. 8 crore, Kudumbasthan exceeded expectations at the box office, collecting approximately Rs. 25.93 crore. The film gained popularity for its engaging storyline and relatable themes, contributing to its strong theatrical performance.

