Latest Tech News How To Kudumbasthan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Tamil comedy-drama movie online

Kudumbasthan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Tamil comedy-drama movie online

Kudumbasthan OTT release update: The Tamil comedy-drama’s streaming debut has been delayed. Here’s the latest update on its new release date and where to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 17:29 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Kudumbasthan OTT release
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Kudumbasthan OTT release
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Kudumbasthan OTT release
icon View all Images
Kudumbasthan OTT release: The film’s streaming debut has been delayed, with a new date expected soon. (YouTube)

Kudumbasthan OTT update: Fans eagerly waiting for the digital release of Kudumbasthan will have to wait a little longer. The Tamil comedy-drama, which made its theatrical debut on January 24, 2025, gained significant attention at the box office. While reports initially suggested that the film would arrive on an OTT platform by February 28, the release has now been delayed.

Kudumbasthan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Kudumbasthan was expected to make its OTT debut on Zee5 on February 28, but recent updates indicate that the release date has been pushed further. According to a report from OTTPlay, the film is now likely to be available for streaming from March 7. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the new release schedule.

Also read: Chhaava OTT release: Know when and where to watch Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's epic tale online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Kudumbasthan OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Crew and more

Kudumbasthan revolves around Naveen, a middle-class man who shoulders multiple responsibilities for his family. He must manage house renovations, finance his mother's religious travels, and support his wife's goal of passing the UPSC exams. Balancing these obligations becomes even more challenging when he suddenly loses his job. Not wanting to disappoint his brother-in-law and family, Naveen chooses to conceal his unemployment, leading to a series of unexpected events. The story unfolds as he struggles to maintain the deception while dealing with mounting pressures.

Also read: Mufasa OTT release: Superhit legendary beginnings of The Lion King now streaming on…

The film features K Manikandan in the lead role, supported by Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, Saanvika Shree, TSR Srinivasan, and Varghese Mathew. Directed by a skilled creative team, the film's music is composed by Vaisakh, while Sujith N. Subramanian handles cinematography, enhancing the film's storytelling.

Also read: Swargam OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aju Varghese and Johny Antony's movie online

Box Office Performance

Despite a production budget of Rs. 8 crore, Kudumbasthan exceeded expectations at the box office, collecting approximately Rs. 25.93 crore. The film gained popularity for its engaging storyline and relatable themes, contributing to its strong theatrical performance.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 17:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets