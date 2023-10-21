Learn English via Google Search; know how to access language tutor

Google Search is set to revolutionise language learning with its new interactive speaking tool, designed to help individuals in select countries enhance their English language skills. This innovative feature is being rolled out to users in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela. It fosters interactive practice sessions where students are posed questions and are encouraged to respond verbally, utilising a provided vocabulary word in their answer. Adding a playful touch, a cartoon character engages users above the question.

Each session is conveniently short, lasting only three to five minutes. Upon completion, the technology provides personalised feedback and offers the option to receive daily reminders, ensuring consistent language improvement.

Accessing this feature is easy, as it resides within a small window beneath Google Translate on the search engine. Tapping the tool activates the lesson, guiding users to a "Speak" section where they can track their progress, including how frequently they practise, the number of words they have covered, and the classes they have attended.

Personalised real-time feedback

What's remarkable about this tool is the depth of feedback provided, which emphasises context. Users receive semantic feedback on the relevance and understandability of their responses. Additionally, it helps users enhance their grammar skills by identifying missing words. Users can view sample answers at different levels of language complexity, encouraging diverse responses.

Contextual translation

To further support learners, the search engine offers contextual translations to clarify challenging phrases. Simply tap any word in a sentence to grasp its meaning within a particular context.

The beauty of this tool is its flexibility, allowing users to engage in multiple courses simultaneously and pause them as needed. Since it's available on Android phones, users can learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.

Google's commitment to language learning goes beyond this initial launch. The company plans to expand its language tutor tool to more countries and languages in the future. While the exact timeline for this expansion remains unspecified, it's clear that Google's pursuit of enhancing language proficiency is here to stay.