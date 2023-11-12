Icon
Let your friends and family know that you are safe! Know about the iPhone check-in feature

Forget to send a text that you reached home safely? Try using the iPhone check-in feature to keep your family and friends updated about your safety.

iPhone
Know how to use the iPhone check-in feature and stay informed about your loved ones' safety. Get notified about their location and act if they are in trouble. (Pexels)
Know how to use the iPhone check-in feature and stay informed about your loved ones' safety. Get notified about their location and act if they are in trouble. (Pexels)

Are you constantly worried about your family members' safety when they are away from home? Sending a simple “reached home” text can be easily forgotten and keeping tabs on them all the time is not possible. If you want to be really informed about their safety and security, then check this new iOS 17 safety feature called “Check-In”. It is one of the best safety features to keep your loved ones updated that you have reached the place you were going to safely. Know more about this iPhone feature and how it works.

What is the iPhone check-in feature?

It is a new iOS 17 safety feature that enables users to automatically notify that you have arrived at your destination. Apple says, “A friend sends you a Check In but their iPhone hasn't arrived as expected, you can view their location, battery percentage, cellular signal, and more.”

Using this feature, users will be notified if their family and friends are getting into trouble in case of suspicious activities. Check out the below steps on how to enable the Check-In feature on your iPhone.

How to send “Check-in” to friends and family

  • Open the Message app on your iPhone.
  • Tab on the Plus “+” icon and then tap on “More”
  • Now, select “Check-in”
  • Now, you can share limited or full details of your iPhone's data.

( Limited data includes location, phone battery level, and network strength. Full data includes route, location, iPhone unlock details, etc.)

  • Now set up “When I arrive”, this will allow to you add your destination.
  • Then select “After a timer” to send a notification to your selected contact.
  • Now, just tap on “Done” and you will be set.

Now that the Check-In feature has been set up, your selected contact will be notified with all your details if you do not arrive at the selected location or you do not report to the prompt. Also, note that if your iPhone does not have service or it's switched off then your friends will receive the delayed notification.

