Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world went online and this created a new trend of working from home, which to a lesser degree, still applies across many organisations globally. While it brought many benefits to employees, they also struggled with productivity and managing a healthy work-life balance. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) has come as a boon to the corporate world in reducing manual tasks and helping employees to focus on tasks that really matter. Over the years, various AI productivity tools were introduced, and we have found one such tool that could be really useful and effective in carrying out your tasks effectively. Otter.ai is an AI productivity app that can help with transcription. In fact, it can even be integrated with online meeting tools to help you transcribe words into texts and create notes. Learn more about the AI productivity app here.

What is otter.ai?

Otter is an AI-powered voice-to-text transcription tool that helps users transform spoken words into text that are easy to read and understand. The productivity app features include processing audio through an AI algorithm to generate text. The otter.ai app can be used in various ways such as through the mobile app version, users can record the meeting and upload the audio or video to the app which can later be transcribed into text. It also features a Otter Bot which can join the video meeting with you and can automatically transcribe spoken words. Otter.ai said that users can easily, “record audio, write notes, capture action items, and generate summaries.”

How does otter.ai work and help increase productivity?

Otter.ai takes advantage of voice recognition technology which enables the tool to transcribe meetings and conversations in real time. To transcribe any video on the tool, users will have to play the video in the speaker mode so it can recognise the voice, now bring your mobile phone closer to the device for otter.ai to record the voice. Users can also turn on the live transcription option within the app to get the text instantly. Furthermore, the productivity app also includes various collaboration features making sharing information quick and easy. It helps teams stay on the same page which results in improved productivity.

Otter can transcribe various audio and video files in different formats such as AAC, MP3, M4A, WAV, WMA, and OGG. For video, it can transcribe AVI, MOV, MPEG, MP4, WMV, MP, and others. The otter.ai app provides a free 7-day trial for users to see how beneficial the tool is for them. However, the tool is fully based on subscriptions for various types of usage such as individuals, team meetings and collaboration, sales teams, and colleges and universities.

If you are on the lookout for more such AI productivity apps or meeting assistants specifically then you can also explore tools such as Fireflies.ai, Airgram, Notta, Decktopus, and others which could help you reduce manual and time consuming tasks.

