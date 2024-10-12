Lost Indian Passport abroad? Here's how to handle the situation online without hassle
Losing your Indian passport abroad can be stressful. Follow these essential steps to recover your documents and get back on track quickly.
Losing a passport while travelling can create stress for Indian citizens abroad. However, taking immediate action can ease the process of recovering your important travel document. Here's a guide on what to do if you find yourself in this situation.
File a Police Report
Upon realising that your passport is lost or stolen, your first step is to file a police report. You can do this at the nearest police station or online. This report serves as a formal record of the loss, which is essential for embassy procedures and applying for a new passport or emergency certificate. Retain the original report, as authorities may request it during the recovery process.
Also read: Hisense C2 Ultra 4K mini laser projector launched in India: Check features, availability and more
Contact the Nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate
After filing a police report, reach out to the nearest Indian embassy or consulate. These institutions are equipped to assist citizens facing issues abroad, including lost passports. They will guide you through obtaining a new passport or an Emergency Certificate (EC), which allows you to travel back to India temporarily.
Apply for a New Passport or Emergency Certificate
Depending on your urgency, you can either apply for a new passport or request an Emergency Certificate.
- New Passport: If you opt for a new passport, processing can take about a week. Ensure you have the necessary documents ready, including proof of your current address, proof of date of birth, and the police report.
- Emergency Certificate: If you need to return to India sooner, apply for an Emergency Certificate. This temporary document enables travel back home but requires you to apply for a new passport once you arrive.
Also read: How to send messages via satellite on iPhone and Google Pixel devices during emergencies
Reapply for Your Visa
With your passport likely lost, you must reapply for your visa at the issuing country's embassy or online. Check specific requirements, as they may vary.
Reschedule Your Flight
Contact your airline to discuss alternative travel dates if you cannot recover your documents quickly. They may offer leniency, especially with a police report.
Also read: Send WhatsApp messages without saving contact numbers: Here's how
Utilise Travel Insurance
If you purchased travel insurance, report the loss to your provider. Many policies cover expenses related to lost documents, including application fees and flight rescheduling costs.
Keep Records for Insurance Claims
Maintain organised records of all relevant documents, including the police report and any receipts related to expenses incurred due to the passport loss.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71728723260667