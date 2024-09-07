 Lost your Android phone? Know how to track and reset it with these simple steps | How-to
Lost your Android phone? Know how to track and reset it with these simple steps

Ever lost or had your Android device stolen? Want to quickly track it and protect your data? Here’s how to handle the situation effectively.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2024, 17:51 IST
How to track and reset your lost or stolen Android device with these easy to follow steps. (Unsplash)

In today's world, smartphones play a crucial role in our daily activities, from managing professional responsibilities to organising personal tasks. Losing a smartphone can be alarming due to the potential financial loss and the risk to personal data, which may include important documents, messages, and photos. If your device goes missing, follow these steps to track and reset it to protect your information and regain control.

Track Your Lost or Stolen Android Device

1. Use Google's Find My Device:

  • Download the App: Obtain the Find My Device app from the Play Store.
  • Access Via Browser: Alternatively, visit google.com/android/find using a web browser and log in with your Google account.

2. Locate Your Device:

  • Select Device: Choose the missing device from the list provided.
  • Get Directions: Click 'Get Directions' to view the device's location on a map within your navigation app.

3. Activate Alerts:

  • Play Sound: Use the app to make your device ring, which helps in locating it if it is nearby.
  • Lock Device: Remotely lock the device to safeguard your data.

Also read
Access Device Information

1. Find IMEI Number:

View IMEI: Tap the gear icon next to the device name to find the IMEI number, which is useful for reporting the device as stolen.

2. Perform a Factory Reset:

Erase Data: If necessary, use the factory reset option to wipe all data from the device. Note that after performing a factory reset, tracking the device will no longer be possible.

Check Device Connectivity

1. Internet Connection:

  • Ensure the device is connected to the internet for Find My Device to function properly.

2. Battery and Power:

  • Devices with an eSIM remain connected unless the battery is dead or the device is turned off.

By following these steps, you can manage the situation effectively, protect your information, and take necessary actions to regain control over your lost or stolen Android device.

