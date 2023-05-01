Home How To LSG vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to watch Lucknow vs Bengaluru IPL Match Online

LSG vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to watch Lucknow vs Bengaluru IPL Match Online

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 14:36 IST
LSG vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: It is shaping up to be a tight race for the qualification spots for TATA IPL 2023. While Gujarat Titans lead the table with 12 points, LSG, RR, CSK and PBKS closely follow behind with 10 points. Today's opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the 6th spot with 8 points, while LSG claim the 2nd spot. LSG vs RCB could be a thrilling match between teams vying for play-off spots.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB Live: Time and Venue

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, commonly known as the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB Live: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

LSG vs RCB: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

First Published Date: 01 May, 14:36 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets