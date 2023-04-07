LSG vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Lucknow vs Hyderabad IPL Match Online

LSG vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Lucknow Super Giants fell to a narrow 12-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last match despite a blockbuster half century by Kyle Myers. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by Rajasthan Royals who won the match comfortably. The TATA IPL 2023 points table is now taking up shape with Super Giants occupying the 5th place while Sunrisers Hyderabad languish at the last spot.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH Live: Time and Venue

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, commonly known as the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH Live: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

LSG vs SRH: Squad Comparison

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.