Maranamass OTT release: Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan’s dark comedy thriller is releasing on…

Maranamass OTT release: After a successful theatrical run, the dark comedy-thriller with unexpected twists is all set to make its digital debut soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2025, 15:10 IST
Maranamass OTT release
Maranamass OTT release: The crime comedy thriller starring Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan is releasing on SonyLIV soon. (@basiljoseph25)

Maranamass OTT release: Following a successful theatrical run, Maranamass is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film, directed by Sivaprasad and starring Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan, is a darkly humorous blend of satire, suspense, and absurdity. Viewers who missed the film in theatres and don't want to miss a chance to revisit its unexpected twists and standout performances, here's when and where you can watch the film online.

Maranamass OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

Maranamass will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting May 15, 2025. The film's move to digital platforms will give it a wider reach, which will allow viewers to experience its intricate narrative and powerful performances. The gripping story with its blend of suspense and dark humour, and compelling performances, is expected to attract digital audiences and will keep them hooked until the very end.

Also read
Maranamass OTT Release Date: Plot, Cast and more

The story of Maranamass follows a disturbing series of murders targeting elderly men, all with a chilling signature: a banana stuffed into the victim's mouth. The bizarre nature of these crimes leads to the killer being dubbed "The Banana Killer." As fear spreads throughout the community, the police struggle to understand the motive behind these killings and rush to catch the murderer before another crime occurs. The suspense heightens with each new twist, and the central question remains: Will the authorities be able to track down this twisted killer before it's too late?

The film is led by Basil Joseph in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Sivaprasad, who also wrote the screenplay. The project is a collaboration between Tovino Thomas Productions, Rapheal Productions, and Worldwide Films. The cast includes Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, and others, promising an unconventional cinematic experience that combines fresh direction with an engaging cast.

First Published Date: 07 May, 15:10 IST
