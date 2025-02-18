Marco OTT release: Fans can now watch missing scenes from extended cut online on…

Marco, the Malayalam film that gained a reputation for being one of the most violent films in the industry, has exceeded expectations, both on-screen and off. Released on December 20, 2024, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, unrelenting violence, and intense action sequences. Featuring Unni Mukundan in a career-defining role, Marco has grossed over ₹115 crore at the box office, making it the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark. This thrilling tale has ensured a lasting spot in Malayalam cinema history.

A Surprise OTT Debut

In an unexpected twist, Marco made its digital debut earlier than anticipated. Originally slated for release on February 14, 2025, the film is now available for streaming on Sony LIV. Audiences across India can enjoy the high-octane thriller in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and with English subtitles. The surprise release has allowed fans who missed the film in theatres to experience the pulse-pounding action from the comfort of their homes.

Sequel in the Pipeline

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco boasts a star-studded cast, with notable performances from Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja. Following its massive success, a sequel to the film is already in the works, with the script currently being developed. Fans can look forward to more of the brutal action that made the first film a box office sensation.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

OTT Version and Fan Expectations

While many fans hoped for an uncut, bloodier version of Marco on digital platforms, this was not to be. Following complaints from the Ministry of Broadcasting, the makers opted to release the same version of the film on OTT as was shown in theatres. This decision was made in compliance with regulatory guidelines, though it left some fans disappointed.

To make up for this, the filmmakers have started releasing deleted scenes on their official YouTube channel. One of the first to be unveiled is a brutal fight sequence featuring Unni Mukundan and Riyaz Khan. Fans can expect more deleted content to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For those still eager for the raw experience, the theatrical version of Marco is now available on Sony LIV, with the Telugu version set to stream on Aha from February 21, 2025.



For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

