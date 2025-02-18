Latest Tech News How To Marco OTT release: Fans can now watch missing scenes from extended cut online on…

Marco OTT release: Fans can now watch missing scenes from extended cut online on…

Originally slated for release on February 14, 2025, the film is now available for streaming on Sony LIV.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 09:30 IST
Marco OTT release: Fans can now watch missing scenes from extended cut online on…
Since its release on December 20, Marco has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. (Marco)

Marco, the Malayalam film that gained a reputation for being one of the most violent films in the industry, has exceeded expectations, both on-screen and off. Released on December 20, 2024, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, unrelenting violence, and intense action sequences. Featuring Unni Mukundan in a career-defining role, Marco has grossed over 115 crore at the box office, making it the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the 100 crore mark. This thrilling tale has ensured a lasting spot in Malayalam cinema history.

A Surprise OTT Debut

In an unexpected twist, Marco made its digital debut earlier than anticipated. Originally slated for release on February 14, 2025, the film is now available for streaming on Sony LIV. Audiences across India can enjoy the high-octane thriller in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and with English subtitles. The surprise release has allowed fans who missed the film in theatres to experience the pulse-pounding action from the comfort of their homes.

Sequel in the Pipeline

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco boasts a star-studded cast, with notable performances from Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja. Following its massive success, a sequel to the film is already in the works, with the script currently being developed. Fans can look forward to more of the brutal action that made the first film a box office sensation.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

OTT Version and Fan Expectations

While many fans hoped for an uncut, bloodier version of Marco on digital platforms, this was not to be. Following complaints from the Ministry of Broadcasting, the makers opted to release the same version of the film on OTT as was shown in theatres. This decision was made in compliance with regulatory guidelines, though it left some fans disappointed.

To make up for this, the filmmakers have started releasing deleted scenes on their official YouTube channel. One of the first to be unveiled is a brutal fight sequence featuring Unni Mukundan and Riyaz Khan. Fans can expect more deleted content to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For those still eager for the raw experience, the theatrical version of Marco is now available on Sony LIV, with the Telugu version set to stream on Aha from February 21, 2025.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 09:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI WoW mode maps

Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets