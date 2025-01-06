Marco OTT release: Unni Mukundan’s action-packed blockbuster movie to stream on…

Marco, one of the standout successes of 2024 and a career milestone for actor Unni Mukundan, is preparing for its OTT release. After a triumphant 45-day run in theatres, the film will soon be available for streaming. While the exact release date is still under wraps, sources suggest it will hit major platforms by the end of January or early February. Fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival, eager to enjoy the gripping drama from the comfort of their homes.

Marco OTT release: Netflix Acquires Streaming Rights

In a major move, Netflix has secured the streaming rights for Marco, making it available in multiple languages. The film will be accessible in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring it reaches a diverse audience across India and beyond. This multilingual release is expected to significantly expand the film's fanbase and draw in viewers from different regions.

Marco OTT release: Bonus Content Expected

There is speculation that the OTT version of Marco will feature bonus content, including previously deleted scenes. This addition would give audiences a chance to explore more of the story and characters, offering an enriched experience compared to the theatrical version. For many, this could be a compelling reason to rewatch the film on streaming platforms.

Marco OTT release: Box Office Success

Since its theatrical release on December 20, Marco has been a hit at the box office, earning praise from both critics and audiences. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film stars Unni Mukundan in a pivotal role alongside a talented supporting cast, including Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

With its OTT debut on the horizon, Marco is set to reach an even wider global audience.