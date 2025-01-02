Latest Tech News How To Marco OTT release: Unni Mukundan’s action-packed blockbuster to stream on…

Marco OTT release: Unni Mukundan's action-packed blockbuster to stream on…

As the buzz around Marco continues to grow, its forthcoming OTT release promises to expand its reach, bringing the film to a global audience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 13:27 IST
Marco OTT release: Unni Mukundan's action-packed blockbuster to stream on…
Since its release on December 20, Marco has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. (Marco)

Marco, one of the most successful films of 2024 and a major career milestone for Unni Mukundan, is gearing up for its OTT debut. After an impressive 45-day theatrical run, the highly anticipated film will soon be available for streaming, with sources indicating a release by the end of January or early February. While the exact date has yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival on major streaming platforms.

Marco OTT release: Netflix Secures Streaming Rights

In an exciting move, Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for Marco. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience across the country and beyond.

Bonus Content Likely for OTT Release

There is growing speculation that the OTT version of Marco will feature additional content, including previously deleted scenes. This would offer viewers a chance to enjoy more of the film than what was shown in cinemas, making it an even more enticing prospect for those looking to relive the cinematic experience.

A Hit at the Box Office

Since its release on December 20, Marco has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has performed strongly at the box office, further cementing its place as one of the top films of the year. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film stars Unni Mukundan in a pivotal role, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Siddique, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abimanyu Thilakan, and Yukti Thareja.

As the buzz around Marco continues to grow, its forthcoming OTT release promises to expand its reach, bringing the film to a global audience.

