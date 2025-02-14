Latest Tech News How To Marco OTT release: When and where to Unni Mukundan’s violent-action movie online, uncut version now…

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco features an impressive ensemble cast.

| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 09:31 IST
Since its release on December 20, Marco has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. (Marco)

Marco, Malayalam film renowned as the most violent film in the industry, lived up to the pre-release hype, thrilling audiences with its intense violence and disturbing visuals. Starring Unni Mukundan in a career-defining role, Marco has garnered massive success at the box office, grossing over 115 crore and becoming the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the 100 crore milestone. The film's gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences have made it a standout, with viewers flocking to theatres since its release on December 20, 2024.

Surprise OTT Release on Sony LIV

Initially, it was announced that Marco would be available for streaming on February 14, 2025. However, movie buffs received an unexpected treat as the film made its digital debut earlier than expected. Available now on Sony LIV, Marco is streaming in multiple Indian languages—Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada—and with English subtitles. This early release allows those who missed it in cinemas to enjoy the gripping thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Sequel in the Works

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed, Marco features an impressive ensemble cast, including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja. The film's success has already led to confirmation of a sequel, which is currently in the scripting stage. Fans can expect more of the brutal action that made Marco a box office sensation.

OTT Version and Expectations

While fans were eager for an uncut version of the film with more blood and gore—expecting a rawer, more thrilling experience—this was not to be. Due to complaints raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting, the makers opted to release the same version on streaming platforms as was shown in theatres. This decision was made to comply with regulatory guidelines, although it left some fans disappointed.

Despite this, Marco continues to captivate audiences with its stellar performances and high energy. The film's OTT debut is poised to reach an even wider audience, and with its multilingual release, it's set to further expand its fanbase across India and beyond.

