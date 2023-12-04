Master Your iPhone calendar: Effortless tips for adding and deleting events

Are you tired of being bombarded by spam or unwanted calendar notifications throughout the day? Fear not! Whether you're looking to declutter your schedule from spam, clear out outdated entries, or simply rectify a recurring event created in error, managing your iPhone Calendar is a breeze. Dive into this guide to effortlessly add or delete calendar events on your iPhone.

Adding a Calendar Event on iPhone

1. Navigate to Day View: Begin by tapping at the top of the screen in Day view.

2. Event Details Entry: Enter the event title and explore additional options such as Location or Video Call. You can even incorporate FaceTime for remote events.

3. Time Management: Specify the start and end times, travel duration, invitees, and any attachments. Swipe up if needed to provide comprehensive meeting information.

4. Set Alerts: Don't miss a beat by setting up alerts. Tap the event, hit Edit, and choose from various alert options like "At time of event" or "5 minutes before."

5. Location Intelligence: If the event has a physical address, Calendar utilizes Apple Maps to keep you informed about locations, traffic conditions, and transit options.

6. Tap Add: Seal the deal by tapping "Add" to include the event in your calendar.

Deleting a Calendar Event from iPhone

1. Access the Calendar App: Launch the Calendar app and locate the date of the event you wish to remove.

2. Select Event: Click on the event for the respective date.

3. Delete Action: Tap "Delete Event" and confirm by selecting "Delete Event" when prompted.

Handling Recurring Events

When dealing with recurring events, the process is just as straightforward.

1. Follow Standard Deletion Steps: Utilize the steps mentioned above to reach the event deletion options.

2. Choose Your Deletion Option:

Delete This Event Only: Remove the specific instance of the event.

Delete All Future Events: Wipe out the event for all recurring dates.

Select the option that aligns with your preference, and you're all set! Streamline your calendar management on your iPhone effortlessly with these tips.