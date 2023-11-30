Icon
Mastering YouTube looping: A comprehensive guide on how to repeat videos and playlists

Discover the seamless joy of continuous playback on YouTube! Learn step-by-step process on how to use YouTube looping to listen to your favorite videos and playlists effortlessly.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 21:32 IST
YouTube looping
Unlock the power of endless entertainment with the YouTube looping feature. Learn how to repeat your favorite videos and playlists effortlessly with our comprehensive guide. (unsplash)
YouTube looping
Unlock the power of endless entertainment with the YouTube looping feature. Learn how to repeat your favorite videos and playlists effortlessly with our comprehensive guide. (unsplash)

Know what happens when a certain song really impresses you and it sort of gets in your head and you just can't do without listening to it on a continuous basis? Well, you look for something that plays it time and again on a loop. In this, repeating a video or playlist on YouTube can be easily achieved, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content on a continuous basis. Whether you are using a computer or a mobile device, YouTube looping provides various options for videos or playlists. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to repeat videos and playlists on different devices:

For Computer Users:

To Repeat a Video:

1. Navigate to the watch screen of the desired video on YouTube.

2. Right-click within the video player.

3. From the context menu, select "Loop." The video will now play continuously in a loop.

To Repeat a Playlist:

1. Open a video that is part of the playlist you want to repeat.

2. On the right side, expand the playlist to view all videos.

3. In the playlist box, locate and click on "Loop." This setting ensures that the entire playlist plays in a continuous loop.

For Mobile Users:

To Repeat a Video:

1. Open the YouTube app and go to the watch screen of the video you want to repeat.

2. Tap on "Settings."

3. Select "Additional settings."

4. Tap on "Loop video." The video will now play repeatedly.

To Repeat a Playlist:

1. Start playing any video within the playlist you want to repeat.

2. In the Playlist control box below the video, tap on "Loop." This setting ensures the entire playlist repeats.

3. If you wish to loop a specific video within the playlist, tap "Loop" again until a "1" appears in the middle. This indicates that the selected video will now repeat continuously.

Whether you're using a computer or a mobile device, these steps provide a simple and effective way to enjoy your preferred content on YouTube repeatedly. The ability to loop videos and playlists enhances the viewing experience, allowing you to effortlessly relish your favorite videos without manual intervention. Whether you're creating a relaxing ambiance with music or revisiting educational content, these looping features cater to various user preferences on the YouTube platform.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 21:31 IST
