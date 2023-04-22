Home How To MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Mumbai vs Punjab IPL match today

MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Mumbai vs Punjab IPL match today

MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match today, April 22.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 16:27 IST
MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face off against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the second match of IPL today. In the points table, Mumbai Indians are positioned at sixth place with three wins and two lost matches. Additionally, they are presently on an undefeated streak of three matches and aiming to prolong it. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed seventh with three victories and three losses in six matches so far in IPL 2023. Now, it is going to be super exciting to watch these teams compete against each other to secure another win to their list.

If you're eagerly waiting for the thrilling weekend match between MI and PBKS in the TATA IPL 2023, make sure to know all essential details such as the schedule, viewing time, free online streaming options, and other relevant information for MI vs PBKS IPL match.

MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 31st IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then know you can catch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

MI vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 16:22 IST
