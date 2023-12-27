Microsoft Copilot app: Give yourself an AI booster shot, know how to use its features

Microsoft is increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and is introducing various tools for its users. After launching the generative AI chatbot Bing, Microsoft introduced Copilot AI which is a huge umbrella for all AI tools. Earlier, the Copilot AI was only available for PCs, however, now a dedicated Microsoft Copilot app for Android is out and it does not require users to sign in through their Microsoft account. As of now, the Microsoft Copilot app is available for free to download from the Play Store. Know how the Microsoft Copilot app will function on Android devices.

About Microsoft Copilot app

Microsoft launched this Android app packed with AI tools to improve the user experience and increase the accessibility of their tools. As of now, the app is only available for Android users and it is said that the iOS version of the app will be launched soon as it is under development, according to a 9To5Google report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Now, Android users can download the Copilot app on their devices through the Google Play Store. The app is effectively Microsoft's AI chat assistant for users. As per the Play Store listing, the app is powered by OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. It said, “These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.”

How to use Microsoft Copilot app

The Copilot app claims to boost productivity by providing various features such as drafting emails, summarizing texts, content translation, proofreading, content optimization, creating illustrations, visualising film, video storyboards, and much more. The app is designed with the aim to provide users with their daily AI companion to enhance their workflow and encourage them to be creative in terms of creating ideas and content.

To carry out these tasks, users just have to provide the AI assistant with text prompts and the chatbot will generate responses accordingly. It will enable users to get their work, school, or personal tasks done in a matter of seconds with the help of Microsoft Copilot as it is easily accessible on their Android devices.

The app also comes with an Image Creator through which users can create high quality visuals from text prompts. The app listing said, “By combining the power of GPT-4 with the imaginative capabilities of DALL·E 3, Copilot not only enhances your design workflow, but can also bring your creativity to inspiring new heights.”

With the Microsoft Copilot app, users will not require a sign-in or login interface and they will be able to use the app's functionality instantly. As per reports, there is a toggle in the app GPT-4 toggle which users need to enable for more creative responses. Microsoft may also introduce more features to the app, however, as of now, there are plenty of features that users can utilize to simplify their tasks.

Try out the Microsoft Copilot app and analyze how it benefits you in increasing productivity and carrying out your tasks effectively. However, it is worth experimenting to find out if the Android version works as efficiently as the PC version.

Microsoft Copilot app for Android: top features

• Draft emails

• Compose stories or scripts

• Summarize complex texts

• Multilingual content translation, proofreading, and optimization

• Create personalized travel itineraries

• Write and updating job resumes

You can also dabble in design elements with Image Creator, which can transform your design process by quickly creating high quality visuals from text prompts. These include:

• Quickly explore new styles and ideas

• Curate social media content

• Develop brand motifs

• Generate logo designs

• Create custom backgrounds

• Build and update a portfolio

• Create illustrations for books

• Visualize film and video storyboards